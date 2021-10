Senior D Margot Frost (Prairieville, La.) made the most of her Senior Day on Sunday afternoon as she scored her first-career goal, connecting in the 17th minute off an assist from fellow senior Gabby McDonald to give the Ladies a 1-0 lead. Frost, a multi-sport student-athlete at Centenary as she also is a member of the women’s swimming team, saved her best for last in her final regular-season home match as she helped lead to the Ladies to a thrilling 2-1 victory.

