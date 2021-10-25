John H. Gibson 1928-2021

John Gibson passed away quietly in Paso Robles on October 1, 2021 at the age of 93.

John was born in Wilmar, Ca to Charles and Bessie Gibson. He grew up in the Sanger/Fresno area and joined the Merchant Marines at an early age. After three years of service he was accepted to attend Marine Engineers School in Alameda and received his Engineers License. He was drafted into the army during the Korean War and returned to the Merchant Marines after discharge and spent the next thirty years on ships and working in various power houses.

John met Mary Lou Erickson in San Francisco and they were married in 1954. They had two daughters, Adrianne and Beth. We had many memorable vacations. Dad knew every back road in the western United States and enjoyed visiting ghost towns and mines. After retirement John and Mary Lou traveled and built homes in Washington, Oregon and California. John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss him tremendously.

John has now joined his wife, Mary Lou, his daughter Adrianne, his parents and his siblings, in heaven.

John is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Beth and David Gonzales, his granddaughter Alyssa and her four children, Michaela, Jesse, Joshua and Aaliyah all of Paso Robles and his granddaughter (Adrianne’s daughter) Lindsey Magnan of Washington.