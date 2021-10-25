Red Light Roundup 10/18-10/24/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

October 18, 2021

10:15— Rachel Ann Brannies, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Bocina Ln. and booked for FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 212676

23:50— Tyler Jason Beech, 31, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 212679

October 19, 2021

02:38— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7600 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 210513

02:38— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7600 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210762

October 20, 2021

12:54— Lance Lee Robinson, 49, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212692

October 21, 2021

16:32— Joshua David Sheaff, 47, of Atascadero was booked for BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212703

October 22, 2021

12:53— Garrett Rich Kitchen, 36, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested at Staples Parking Lot and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212708

23:29— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 36, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212718

October 23, 2021

09:20— Ramon Enrique Mercado, 35, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of San Anselmo Rd. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212721

13:01— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of Traffic Way and booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212724

13:01— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 202964

13:01— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210265

13:01— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211430

17:38— Valerie A Dunham, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5700 block of Santa Cruz Rd. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212727

22:20— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, of Cambria, was arrested at the Post Office and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212728

October 24, 2021

05:17— Cyruss J Terra, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Ardilla Rd. and Traffic Way and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212729

Paso Robles Police Department

October 19, 2021

06:45— Danielle Cean Brock, 35, of Hanford, CA, was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212717

October 20, 2021

03:30— Rybecca Lynn Yanezudave, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Bearcat Ln. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2724

03:55— Heather Kathleen Mallobox, 38, of Oregon, CA, was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Bearcat Ln. and booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212724

04:00— Russell Obrien Knapp, 34, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Bearcat Ln. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212724

19:00— Isiah Andrew J Owens, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of 28th St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VIOLATION OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTIVE COURT ORDER [273.6PC]; Case no. 212727

October 21, 2021

16:04— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 28, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212740

18:16— Michael Alan Romanow, 33, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 21-2738

19:00— Richard Lewis Kimball, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Park St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212741

20:44— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212742

October 22, 2021

00:56— Demarest Ethaiah Pritchett, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 14th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21

09:40— Steven Neal Clevenger, 42, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212745

October 23, 2021

01:00— Casey Lee Butler, 36, of Narco, CA, was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-2748

00:37— Bernardino Aguilargonzalez, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Santa Fe Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212747

03:22— Marcelino Chavezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on RT 46E JEO Buena Vista and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212749

18:03— Ernesto Resendiz Prado, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6100 block of Airport Rd. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-2754

October 24, 2021

03:56— Jose Antonio Herrera Arellano, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Sherwood Rd. and Fontana Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212760

13:02— Fidel Ernesto Valdezmillan, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2764

17:50— Ryan Clifton Dunn, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 212769

23:33— Alejandro Morenogarcia, 20, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212772