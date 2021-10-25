2 people killed, 4 injured in shooting at Boise mall; suspect also wounded, in hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Southwest Philadelphia shooting that put a 33-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter in the hospital. Philadelphia police said Saturday Desmond Brunson was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering reports and related charges. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the victims’ home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street. Investigators say Brunson told responding officers he lived at the home with his girlfriend and left the residence for 10 minutes. He then told officers when he returned, he found his girlfriend unresponsive bleeding from the nose in the second-floor bedroom, according to police. The woman was rushed to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to her back and is in critical condition. The 1-year-old daughter also was shot, in the stomach, and was stabilized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police. Brunson was taken in for questioning and was arrested and charged on Friday.

