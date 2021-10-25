CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie and her children explore the Spanish Steps ahead of the 16th Rome Film Fest

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago
Angelina Jolie and her children explore the Spanish Steps ahead of the 16th Rome Film Fest Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara hit the red carpet hours later

Angelina Jolie has been taking in the sights in Rome with her children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. They also share 17 year old Pax but he seems to have sit this trip out. On Sunday, September 24th ahead of the Eternals premier at the 2021 Rome Film Fest they went to see the Spanish Steps, which is a monumental stairway made up of 135 steps between the Piazza di Spagna and Piazza Trinità dei Monti and the Trinità dei Monti church sits at the top. Built-in 1723-1725 they have been featured in movies, tv, and music videos. Angelina looked stunning in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana and her kids looked cozy and warm, except for Vivienne who looked like she forgot her jacket at home.

After they got their steps in Angelina and daughters Shiloh and Zahara started getting ready for the red carpet at the 16th annual Rome Film Festival. The trio looked gorgeous and Angelina and Shiloh both wore Versace. Shiloh wore some makeup with her hair pulled back but added her own personal touch with yellow polka-dotted sneakers.

The film stars powerhouse actresses Angelina and Salma Hayek. During an interview, the A-list celebrities talk about their friendship and how they bonded over motherhood on set. “There‘s the aspect of the mom that is good with the kids and the mom that understands then that motherhood is a cult. You know we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it’s very important to find those moms that say, ‘Yeah, we are together ... We can get this done,’” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight. “And then it was like a joy to work with, and we have some of the same interests, and then we met at a time in our lives where we just want two things: meaningfulness, like relationships and friendships that are meaningful… and joy. We just want joy,” she added.

Angelina echoed her new friend and spoke highly of her costar, “Salma in this film is the leader, and a healer, and a mother … I could tell as soon as she walked into the room she just carried this warmth and she just takes care of everybody in the room, that’s who she is. And that takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of strength and it takes such a very empathetic human being,” she said. “So I think she also saw me and I don’t socialize very much, and I can kind of be a bit heavy, not unlike my character. And she has this warmth of, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ And there’s a scene in the film, which is, that’s very us, and I think bonded us,” the Maleficent star explained.


