Movies

Incredible Shrinking Man, The (Blu-ray Review)

By Dennis Seuling
thedigitalbits.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures (Criterion – Spine #1100) Science fiction films of the 1950s often featured giant creatures preying on mankind. Them (giant ants), Tarantula!, Godzilla, The Amazing Colossal Man, and Attack of the 50 Foot Woman showed how oversize creatures, non-human and human, could wreak havoc on the world. Director Jack Arnold...

thedigitalbits.com

dailydead.com

October 19th Genre Releases Include DEMONS I & II (4K), OLD (4K / Blu-ray / DVD), YOKAI MONSTERS COLLECTION (Blu-ray)

It’s that time once again, dear readers! We’re back with a brand new slate of home entertainment titles that will be debuting tomorrow. There may not be a ton of films headed home on Tuesday, but there are some killer titles that horror fans undoubtedly are going to want to pick up for their own personal collections. Both Demons and Demons 2 are getting a 4K upgrade from the fine fiends at Synapse, and if you’re looking to upgrade a few other titles as well, both Scream and The Silence of the Lambs are getting the same treatment in honor of their special anniversaries this year.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

To modern audiences, Dracula won’t scare them or even thrill them. After all, the film has some primitive special effects, an absence of graphic imagery or jump scares, and an archaic acting style. It’s rather remarkable that this kickstarted the era of the Universal classic monsters. Primarily because of its weak story structure and lack of suspense. Granted, this is a film that was made in the ’30s, and audiences were quite different back then. However, when you compare it to Frankenstein—which came out in the same year as Dracula—it’s hard to see why Dracula became such an influential classic.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Blu-ray: The Damned

Helmut Berger as Martin von Essenbeck (as Marlene Dietrich)Criterion Collection. The Damned, known in Italian as La caduta degli dei (meaning "the twilight of the Gods"), the writer explained, is “a masterpiece which is nonetheless suitable for the cinema-goers who fell asleep during Death in Venice (1971) or Ludwig II (1973)."
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Halloween III: Season of the Witch – Collector's Edition (4K UHD Review)

Dino De Laurentiis Corporation/Universal Pictures (Shout!/Scream Factory) As many know by now, Halloween III: Season of the Witch was an attempt to create a new film in the Halloween series by sidestepping the main storyline. John Carpenter, Debra Hill, and Tommy Lee Wallace had originally envisioned a series of films centered around the holiday of Halloween, but the idea quickly went up in smoke once audiences were confused and dismayed by the lack of Michael Myers. Halloween III’s subsequent rebirth is one of those occasions when a project can find a second life through the changing of times and the simple act of reevaluation. Indeed, the majority of horror culture has not only given the film renewed status as a celebrated and beloved cult film, but many deem it to be their favorite of the entire series. For a sequel in a popular franchise that was primarily disregarded for so many years, that is no small feat.
MOVIES
Washington Times

Blu-ray movie reviews: ‘Stillwater’ and ‘A Night at the Opera’

Here’s a look at a pair of recently released films to the Blu-ray format. Stillwater (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated R, 1.85:1 aspect ratio, 139 minutes, $34.98) — Matt Damon stars as Bill Baker, an unemployed Oklahoma oil worker desperately trying to prove his daughter innocent of murder in director Tom McCarthy’s crime drama very loosely based on the Amanda Knox case.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Bank Dick, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Bank Dick may or may not be the greatest film that W.C. Fields ever made, depending on your point of view, but it’s unquestionably one of his most beloved works. Part of that is due to the film’s remarkable efficiency; it runs a lean 72 minutes long, with no filler. It’s just one classic bit after another, and the minimal exposition in the film is always undercut with hilarious gags—if any dialogue is threatening to slow things down, Fields is always doing some physical comedy nearby to distract from it. But the other reason why The Bank Dick is so popular may be that it features Fields at his most unadulterated, in more ways that one. Unlike his other films for Universal, this time he wasn’t paired with another comedian like Edgar Bergen or Mae West, so he remains front and center for the entire picture. Perhaps more importantly, the character that he played here remains blissfully free of any redeeming qualities whatsoever. His circumstances may change, but Egbert Souse remains the same person at the end of the film that he was at the beginning. The lack of a character arc would be an issue for many actors, but for Fields, it was a feature rather than a bug—Souse at his worst was Fields at his best.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – No Man of God (2021)

Directed by Amber Sealey. Starring Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick, W. Earl Brown, and Christian Clemenson. In the final years before his execution, America’s most notorious serial killer Ted Bundy forms a complicated relationship with an FBI profiler. With dramatisations of real-life serial killers and true crime...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Halloween II (1981): Collector's Edition (4K UHD Review)

Dino De Laurentiis Corporation/Universal Pictures (Shout!/Scream Factory) [Editor’s Note: It appears that 4K Ultra HD copies of Halloween II are causing some disc players to have blocky pixelization during a particular scene—which we note in the video portion of this review. After speaking directly with Shout! Factory, they've confirmed that they aren’t able to reproduce the issue, and it never occurred during their quality control session in multiple players. For reference, we’re running an OPPO UDP-203 to do this review and we definitely experienced the issue. As of this writing, we don’t know why this is occurring in random players, but we’re assured that it’s not a widespread occurence. If you plan on purchasing this release, be sure to check your disc as soon as it arrives to make sure this isn’t a problem for you. We’ll post additional updates as we learn more from Shout.]
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Bluebeard (1963) (Blu-ray Review)

1963 (September 14, 2021) Embassy Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Despite its English-language title, Claude Chabrol’s 1963 film Bluebeard isn’t an adaptation of the classic French folk tale immortalized by writers like Charles Perrault, but rather a retelling of the true story of serial killer Henri Desire Landru, who preyed on multiple women during World War I. (To be fair, he was nicknamed “The Bluebeard of Gambais,” but the original French title for the film was simply Landru.) It’s the same story immortalized by Charles Chaplin in his controversial 1947 film Monsieur Verdoux, though Chaplin’s version strayed much further from the facts. Bluebeard is still somewhat fictionalized, but it portrays the real individuals and events with a fair amount of accuracy. The similarities were close enough that Landru’s only surviving victim, Fernande Segret, successfully sued the production for failing to obtain her permission to depict her on film.
MOVIES
High-Def Digest

Anatomy of a Murder - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Columbia Classics Vol. 2)

Overview - Otto Preminger's courtroom dramaAnatomy of a Murder remains a solid, terrifically engaging trial movie that gives audiences a matter-of-fact glimpse into the unromanticized nuts-and-bolts of a criminal trial, garnering the impressive status as one of the most realistic trial movies ever made. The courtroom classic is scrutinized in the hallowed halls of Ultra HD and charged with a spectacularly beautiful 4K video, a satisfying Dolby Atmos track and a few of the same bonuses from the Criterion Collection. Overall, the UHD disc is a Highly Recommended addition.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray Review

From the very beginning it was apparent Smallville was something special. Back in the early 1930s in Ohio, high school friends Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created illustrated Science Fiction stories that were self-published. By 1938, they had invented Superman, which was first published in April of that year. Over the decades, Superman has had many adaptations in print, on television, and in movies. From animated Saturday morning cartoons to prime-time television series, the story has been told repeatedly. In 2001 screenwriters/producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Spider-Man 2) brought a different slant to Superman by telling the story of Clark Kent discovering his powers as a teenager. Smallville premiered on the WB/CW and aired for ten seasons. To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Smallville's first episode, Warner Bros. has released all ten seasons in a Blu-ray set.
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

Blu-Ray Review: Ryan Kruger’s ‘Fried Barry’ (2021) Is Not Your Average Alien Film

Although we’ve covered Fried Barry (read festival review – HERE) quite a bit at PopHorror, I just recently watched it for the first time. It was quite an experience and it took me on one crazy, wild, and disturbing ride! This film was written and directed by Ryan Kruger (read our interview – HERE) in his feature directorial debut. It stars Chanelle de Jager (Stroomop) and Gary Green (Escape Room).
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

ABCs of Horror 2: "X" Is for X: The Man with the X-ray Eyes (1963)

Paste’s ABCs of Horror 2 is a 26-day project that highlights some of our favorite horror films from each letter of the alphabet. The only criteria: The films chosen can’t have been used in 2019’s Century of Terror, a 100-day project to choose the best horror film of every year from 1920-2019, nor last year’s first ABCs of Horror project. With many heavy hitters out of the way, which movies will we choose?
MOVIES
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Demons’ and ‘Demons 2’ in gore-filled glory on Blu-ray

The Italian horror films of the 1980s are not everyone’s cup of blood-filled tea. For starters, the gore can be a little difficult to handle, and the dubbing and acting are sometimes worthy of one or two eye rolls. That said, there are many gems within this subgenre of snarling cinematic delights.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Top John Carpenter’s Favorite Halloween Films

Director John Carpenter has directed some of the most iconic horror films of all time. In fact, his 1978 feature “Halloween” is as synonymous with the spooky season as trick or treating. But what movies is Carpenter planning to watch this Halloween? Le Cinema Club, a curated streaming platform that screens one movie a week for free recently saw the Master of Horror send them a list of his five favorite horror films and it’s a rogue’s gallery of some of the best in the genre. The list is comprised of Terence Fisher’s 1959 version of “The Mummy” starring Peter Cushing, William...
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES

