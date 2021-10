The Otis volleyball team notched a league win Friday after sweeping Hi-Plains on the road. The win didn’t come easy, as all three wins were separated by just 11 points. Otis used solid serving to help boost them to victory, landing an impressive 58 of 59 serves. The Lady Bulldogs took the opening set 25-20, but the Lady Patriots wouldn’t make it easy to pick up the next two. Fortunately, Otis was able to hang on with identical 25-22 victories in the second and third sets for the match win.

