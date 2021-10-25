CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Police dept. reports 79 cases of people stealing from cars the past 7 days

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0movzi_0ccRHtZA00

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – An Invasion of privacy, that’s is what several Wichitans said is happening to them while they are sleeping. So far this year police have taken more than 2,800 reports of thefts from cars and nearly 80 in the past week.

People said while their neighborhoods are typically safe when it gets dark they have been catching visitors on camera trying to steal from cars and even breaking some windows.

“I figured I would share it just to let people know if you are leaving your car outside someone is going to check to see if they are going to be able to get into it,” said Jeff Bartlett.

Caught on camera, Jeff Bartlett said people are coming to his West Wichita neighborhood to find easy money.

‘I take full responsibility,’ Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop pleads no contest in DUI and reckless driving case

“My console, my dash and just everything was thrown all around the truck usually I’m pretty good about not leaving anything valuable in there but I did have a camera and a few other personal items,” said Bartlett.

After filing a police report Bartlett added cameras to his driveway and just a day later caught someone.

“I had an alert about three in the morning that someone is coming through the neighborhood and checking out cars,” said Bartlett.

This time his doors were locked and he hopes others in his neighborhood remember to do the same thing.

“Now we are like should we add more cameras different types of cameras and yeah it makes you think about the security more,” said Minge.

Jamie Minge lives in Delano. She said a few weeks ago, her husband was putting her son to bed when he heard glass shatter. That’s when he called the police.

“They told us in the past 35-40 minutes of our phone call there were about 6 other phone calls in the neighborhood,” said Minge.

“It seems like it happens all over town just reviewing people’s ring video it seems like it doesn’t matter what area of town it happens,” said Bartlett.

According to the Wichita Police Department data, October has been a busy month for theft reports. So far, this month has seen 65 more car theft reports than September.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

KBI investigating a deadly shooting in Hoisington

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hoisington man has been arrested following a shooting on Wednesday morning that left one person dead. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, someone called 911 just after 3 a.m. to report a shooting in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Police officers responded and found Chase […]
HOISINGTON, KS
KSN News

Woman dies after being hit by semitrailer in northeast Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Olathe say a pedestrian has died in a crash early Friday morning on Old 56 Highway. Police say in a news release that the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. when Olathe officers were called to the area on a report of a semitrailer hitting a pedestrian. Arriving officers […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Suellentrop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cars#Dept#Car Theft#Dui#Wichita Police Dept#Senate
KSN News

Over 227,000 Kansans have a suspended driver’s license, how one group is combatting the issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a quarter million, that’s how many Kansans whose driver’s licenses are suspended. According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, there are 227,794 Kansans with a suspended license.That’s 8 percent of the Kansas population. “A lot of people have suspended licenses simply because they cannot pay back the fines and fees. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

K9 units across Kansas to receive donations of body armor

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating a bullet and stab protective vest to Garden City’s Police Department’s K9 unit, Koda and Finney County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Shiva. Koda’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City Police Department.” Shiva’s vest will be embroidered with […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy