Arizona currently has among the highest COVID-19 death rates in the country, with an average 51 deaths per day, and a rate of 0.70 deaths per 100,000. In the midst of legal battles over the state’s refusal to adopt President Biden’s vaccine mandate for health facilities, 53% of Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As community transmission levels remain high, some experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” this winter with the combined threat of COVID and the flu virus.

