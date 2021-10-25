Senate Confirms Voting Rights Advocate Myrna Pérez to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal

Two months after refusing to intervene, the US Supreme Court is to hear challenges on Monday to a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The nine-member court, which includes six conservative justices, will listen to two hours of arguments by parties in a closely-watched case with far-reaching human and political ramifications. Texas, the country's second-largest state, is being sued by Democratic President Joe Biden's Justice Department and a coalition of abortion providers, accused of enacting abortion restrictions they say are "plainly unconstitutional." Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, which is normally around six weeks, when many women do not even know they are pregnant.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO