Congress & Courts

Senate Confirms Voting Rights Advocate Myrna Pérez to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal

By Avalon Zoppo
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate confirmed voting rights attorney Myrna Pérez to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit...

www.law.com

mediaite.com

JUST IN: Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill

Senate Republicans voted against a motion to begin debate on voting rights legislation. The motion required 60 votes to proceed, but every single Republican voted against it. The final vote was 49-51. The 51st vote was from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), so that he could bring the bill back...
Joe Biden
NJBIZ

Senate confirms O’Hearn as US District Court judge

The United States Senate confirmed Christine O’Hearn to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Oct. 19 by a vote of 53-44. President Joe Biden nominated O’Hearn in April to remedy what New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez at the time called a “judicial emergency,” with vacancies in several courts.
AFP

US Supreme Court to hear Texas abortion law case

Two months after refusing to intervene, the US Supreme Court is to hear challenges on Monday to a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The nine-member court, which includes six conservative justices, will listen to two hours of arguments by parties in a closely-watched case with far-reaching human and political ramifications. Texas, the country's second-largest state, is being sued by Democratic President Joe Biden's Justice Department and a coalition of abortion providers, accused of enacting abortion restrictions they say are "plainly unconstitutional." Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, which is normally around six weeks, when many women do not even know they are pregnant.
Washington Post

The Supreme Court looks to the past to create a right-wing future

This coming week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could upend America’s gun laws, in essence forcing every state, no matter the preferences of its inhabitants and political leaders, to treat guns the way conservative states do. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
Maui News

Hamman recommended for 2nd Circuit Court; final vote today

The state Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the appointment of District Judge Kirstin Hamman to the 2nd Circuit Court. The committee, meeting online, also voted to recommend the appointments of Clarissa Malinao, Kevin Morikone and Shanlyn Park to the 1st Circuit Court on Oahu, Wendy DeWeese to the 3rd Circuit Court and Kimberly Taniyama to the 3rd Circuit District Court on Hawaii island.
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Vow Not to Be ‘Hacks’ Tested by Tribal Case Appeal

Oklahoma officials cite Barrett as reason to ask Supreme Court to reverse year-old ruling. Tribes call reversal attempt a political move that distorts reality. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said recently that she and her colleagues aren’t “a bunch of partisan hacks.”. The state of Oklahoma is testing that...
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
Houston Chronicle

After Senate filibuster, a rally for voting rights - again

WASHINGTON - Saturday had brought another rally for voting rights, so Jacqueline Gallagher dressed in a red blazer that matched her walker, roused her third-floor neighbor and paid a taxi $30 to drive them from their Chevy Chase retirement home to the Robert A. Taft Memorial. The 85-year-old likes to...
redlakenationnews.com

Klobuchar voting rights bill stopped by Senate GOP

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans blocked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's voting rights bill on Wednesday, displaying the stark partisan divide on elections legislation that Democrats remain unable to overcome. The push from Klobuchar and other Democrats to set federal standards on voting and elections is playing out as some Republican-led states...
