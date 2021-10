Belton came into Friday’s match versus Copperas Cove hoping to avenge their one loss in district play and take sole possession atop of the district. They fought hard through 5 sets, but ultimately could not overcome Cove’s attack falling 25-19; 23-25; 23-25; 25-8; 14-16. Each set lost by Belton was by the narrowest of margins and the Tigers outscored the Lady Dawgs on the night overall – amassing 110 points to Cove’s 88, but Belton could not find the points to finish out the sets they needed to win in the heartbreaking loss.

BELTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO