Tenants Say They're Being Threatened With Water Shutoff Over Landlord's Debt In Riverdale

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — While water pressure has returned for some residents of south suburban Dixmoor, it still is not fully back to normal – and there is a boil order that won’t go away. For 13 days, the village has battled with the City of Harvey next door, pointing fingers over the water supply – broken pipes, low pressure, and water not safe enough to drink. Late Thursday, Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts defended what he has done to fix the tap. “—What me and the board of trustees have done during this crisis, I don’t think no one else would have moved as quick as we have,” Roberts said. “This issue was not brought to the previous administration, because this is an issue from someone turning the valve. I’ll stand on that.” In other words, Roberts still blames the City of Harvey, which controls the water supply. Dixmoor residents late Thursday were still relying upon trucked-in bottled water. Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said the pipe problems were brought to Dixmoor village leaders years ago and nothing was done about it. As quoted above, Roberts denies that claim. Dixmoor village leaders met Thursday with with engineers, hoping for a permanent solution.

DIXMOOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO