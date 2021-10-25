Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ producers are probably green behind the gills after fans spot an embarrassing blunder
The business of making art is always an adventure and never perfect. Music, movies, and television can be prone to goofs and gaffes, and, now, House of the Dragon has joined Game of Thrones by having a piece of the real world shatter its fantasy one. Fans who watch the...
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
Bizarrely feasible theory praises Thanos for preventing the pandemic
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, as fans theorize Thanos is to thank for preventing the pandemic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Commentators have widely compared The Blip to the coronavirus pandemic as society saw distinct parallels between fiction and reality, but within the Marvel universe did such a pandemic hit them in 2019? Well, perhaps not, as fans are now speculating that the events of Avengers: Infinity War led to Earth-616 completely avoiding the pandemic.
‘Andor’ star reveals the fantastic advice they got from their mother
Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition. The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a...
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO scrambles to fix ‘House of the Dragon’ CGI error as cable ratings take a nosedive
House of the Dragon is determined to ride the streak of its successful debut to the end, and with only three episodes of the first season released so far, the show hasn’t stumbled for so much as a minute in its runtime, even if stray green screen CGI gloves are already giving the producers a lot of grief. Here’s your daily news roundup of everything significant that happened to Westeros and its live-action cinematic canon on HBO.
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
Who is Laenor Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon?’ Explained
Laenor Velaryon played a major role in episode three of House of the Dragon and that’s only a taste of his story. He’s played by Theo Nate in his teenage years and John MacMillan will take over the role in his later years, (similar to Rhaenyra and Alicent), which implies that his role will grow even bigger as time goes on.
The Rogue Prince returns in new ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 4 stills
HBO has just released a new batch of promo stills for the upcoming fourth episode of House of the Dragon, and they tease the Rogue Prince’s return to King’s Landing after the war for the Stepstones. In just two days, the HBO prequel series will pick up the...
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
James Gunn reveals the video game movie he almost made instead of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
It’s hard to imagine the MCU without Guardians of the Galaxy, as that 2014 sci-fi adventure helped establish that the franchise could take literally take any C-list (or below) character from the comics and turn them into a fan-favorite. What’s more, the irreverent tone James Gunn brought to the property had a massive impact on the universe overall, arguably inspiring later movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
The 10 strongest female Marvel comic characters, ranked
The incredible and vast Marvel comics are filled with some of the most powerful characters ever created, from gods to mutants and more. While the male characters are well-known, there are several powerful female characters that can more than hold their own against the toughest adversaries and heroes out there. Whether heroes or villains, the Marvel comics have provided a tough roster of unbelievably strong women with some of the most amazing abilities and skills.
The new Pokémon announcement has Digimon fans raising eyebrows
Yesterday The Pokémon Company gave fans a new look at the highly anticipated titles Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. While this new footage has captivated the fan base, in a strange turn of events, it has also contributed to Digimon trending once again. Two of the new Pokémon showcased...
Review: ‘House of Darkness’ is pure gothic horror with added bite
For lovers of fireside fables, no four words are more fearsome than “once upon a time,” a phrase that haunts Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness from the outset, foreshadowing the horrors to come. They sow seeds of expectation in every audience member who hears them, with the...
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
A criminally boring box office bomb gatecrashes the Amazon Prime top ten
There is often no rhyme or reason why some movies make it to the Amazon Prime top ten, though critical reception and box office performance often seems to have nothing whatsoever to do with streaming popularity. As such, there’s a somewhat eyebrow-raising new entry that’s just sneaked into the number ten spot on the Amazon Prime global top ten, Hindi-language action movie Shamshera.
