CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Starting Monday, Massachusetts state employees who fall under the executive branch face suspension and possible termination if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19. "One of the reasons we made the decision to move forward with a vaccine mandate for executive branch employees was the amount of time that a lot of our workforce spends working with the public in a very face-to-face and physically present way, and we thought it was important to not only make sure that our folks were vaccinated to protect themselves and their families, but also, that would be protection for the people that they deal with every day," Gov. Charlie Baker.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO