NEWARK, NJ – A former staffer of New Jersey U.S. Senator Cory Booker has been potentially identified and accused as one of the actors in a disgusting display of racism and white supremacy at a Glenn Youngkin rally on Friday. Colleen Wachenfeld who worked for Booker as an intern has been identified by Alec Sears as possibly one of five Democrats who posed as white supremacists with tiki torches to create a false narrative that the event was attended by white supremacists.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO