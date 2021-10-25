Two Idaho Teachers Honored At The White House

How do Idahobros refer to their friends? My "buddy", "pal", "fella", "dude"? We found some research that gets to the bottom of it. "A buddy of mine" seems like something you'd hear pretty regularly, right? "This dude I went to high school with" maybe even more. "Hey pal" seems like you're a fifty year-old guy who is about to go off on a youngster for not respecting your lawn as he walks by. Well, according to the "dude map", Idaho bros refer to their male friends as "pal" more than anything else! Not sure I entirely believe this, but that's what a graphic of counties says so we have to roll with that. Second to that, in Idaho would be "buddy", but all of these words have areas where they're super common.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO