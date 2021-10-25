CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

1 taken to hospital after semi flips in Miami County

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s17Km_0ccRETdL00

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck crash in Miami County Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at North Alcony Conover Road and U.S. 36 at 5:31 p.m. A semi hauling grain rolled over and hit a telephone pole.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The driver was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

There’s been no word on lane closures at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story as we receive more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

1 killed in crash on U.S. 36 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a crash in Miami County Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Fairview Snodgrass Road, just east of Piqua. A car heading south on Fairview Snodgrass Road pulled out from a stop sign […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crash closes NB lanes of I-75 at SR-4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed Friday due to a semi-truck crash. The crash happened early Friday morning on I-75 at SR-4. Traffic is being rerouted from I-75. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Traffic was being diverted to downtown surface streets and re-entry was available at Stanley Avenue. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Suspect at large after pursuit, cruiser crash in Harrison Twp.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is at large after a pursuit that started in Huber Heights. Huber Heights Police said officers attempted to stop a person driving at a high rate of speed in a neighborhood off Harshmanville Road at Pepper Drive. The driver did not pull over and a pursuit began. When […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Nine people shot at Halloween party in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nine people have been shot and 1 critically injured at a Halloween party late Saturday night. According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. There were more than 200 people there for a Halloween party at the time when the suspect opened fire.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
State
Ohio State
Miami County, OH
Accidents
City
Conover, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Green County deputies to X-ray scan Halloween candy Sunday

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you need help checking your kids’ trick-or-treat candy? Police in Greene County got you covered Halloween night. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it will scan candy through the X-ray machine from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the county courthouse on Sunday, October 31. The scanning is to […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Missing woman found dead in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 56-year-old missing woman was found dead in a Springfield home. Gloria Dickinson was found dead on Wednesday, October 27 in a home on North Douglas Avenue. Dispatchers said the Springfield Police Department sent officers to serve a warrant at the home at 9 am. Officers completed the search warrant and […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Man charged in connection to explosive devices found on Ohio River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in connection to explosive devices found on three towboats and barges on the Ohio River since last Thursday, October 21. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device in the United States Magistrate Court. Officials traced the materials used to build […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WDTN

Man accused of assaulting Frisch’s employee in Franklin arrested

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing and assaulting a Frisch’s employee in Franklin. Franklin Police said the 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 27 at 4 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wilson Street in Middletown. Police said the alleged attack happened just after 11 p.m. […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 3,485 new cases, 363 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Oct. 29, the state has reported a total of 1,539,940 (+3,485) cases, leading to 79,651 (+176) hospitalizations and 10,115 (+14) ICU admissions. A total of 6,468,760 people — or 55.34% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy