CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship. The program that had captured state championships in 2004 and 2006 and returned to play in state title games in 2012 and 2013 had fallen on hard times recently, and, generally speaking, the 2021 preseason provided no more buzz than the previous five.

CONCORD, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO