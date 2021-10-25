Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, October 25?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to tackle the change to Superman's iconic motto this week. The host had to discuss the idea of "truth, justice, and a better tomorrow." Over the weekend at DC FanDome, the brand announced the change from "truth, justice, and the American way." Of course, the edit was met on social media with skepticism and contempt from some commenters. However, the announcement was largely lost in a sea of other projects being previewed and discussed. (Has everyone seen that wild trailer for The Batman yet?) Colbert of course riffed on what constitutes the "American way" circa 2021. But, times continue to change and the Man of Tomorrow accurately reflects some of those shifts. The TV host offered, "This of course is a big change from his original motto: wearing underwear on the outside since 1938!" Check out his full remarks down below:

