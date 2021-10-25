CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, October 25?

By Matt Moore
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert is coming off a jam-packed week of shows. So what should audiences expect to see tonight?. Viewers who tuned in to The Late Show last week saw a wide range of content from Stephen Colbert and company. He interviewed the stars of Dune, Timothee Chalamet...

The Week

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel survey the 'sad lineup' of newly outed Jan. 6 GOP lawmakers

The Late Show had a little fun Monday with Facebook's growing reputation as a global villain. "All of the news today is stuff we already know: Facebook is evil, global warming is real, Republican officials helped plan the coup, Pop Tarts contain no fruit," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. Monday was a "monumentally bad day for Facebook, the world's top social media network and uncle radicalizer," he explained, but "social media isn't the only thing that helped cause the Jan. 6 riots. So did GOP officials, because organizers of the insurrection now say they participated in 'dozens' of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff."
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Herald

'Queen of Twitter' Dionne Warwick chats with Stephen Colbert at Montclair Film Festival

MONTCLAIR — Dionne Warwick brought the house down at the Wellmont Theater on Saturday without singing a single note. The pop-music legend, South Orange resident and recently minted Twitter sensation drew a standing ovation at the Montclair Film Festival as she took the stage after the U.S. premiere of the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over."
MONTCLAIR, NJ
FanSided

Is Jimmy Kimmel Live new tonight, October 18?

Monday kicked off another week, but does that mean it also brings another week of brand new Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes?. Late-night TV fans have been enjoying Jimmy Kimmel’s return to television after his summer hiatus wrapped up a couple of months ago. Since then, Kimmel slipped right back into the groove, riffing on the days’ headlines and bringing some of the most entertaining interviews to TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Barack Obama
Bruce Springsteen
Charlamagne Tha God
Joe Biden
Zendaya
Stephen Colbert
Timothee Chalamet
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Reveals The Absolute Best Way To Deal With Facebook

Stephen Colbert won’t get to experience any of the new Facebook initiatives announced on Thursday, such as its upcoming virtual reality “metaverse.”. That’s because the “Late Show” host isn’t on the social network. “I don’t do Facebook,” he admitted Thursday night. “I don’t understand Facebook. I only go there when...
INTERNET
jack1065.com

Bruce Springsteen to be interviewed, perform on ‘The Late Show’ tonight

Bruce Springsteen will pay a visit this evening to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the Boss will be interviewed and will deliver a solo performance. Springsteen has at least two upcoming releases that he can promote on the show. On Tuesday, October 26, Renegades: Born in the USA, the book Bruce co-authored with former president Barack Obama, will be published; and in November, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a film and album documenting Springsteen’s performances with the E Street Band at the historic MUSE benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, will be released in various formats.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 17?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Tonight marks the Succession premiere, and there’s a chance for big ratings. Wouldn’t you want to capitalize on that with a new installment on the air?. Well, this is where we come bearing some bad news: There is no...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stephen Colbert Reacts To Superman Motto Change, Explains Why It Makes Sense

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to tackle the change to Superman's iconic motto this week. The host had to discuss the idea of "truth, justice, and a better tomorrow." Over the weekend at DC FanDome, the brand announced the change from "truth, justice, and the American way." Of course, the edit was met on social media with skepticism and contempt from some commenters. However, the announcement was largely lost in a sea of other projects being previewed and discussed. (Has everyone seen that wild trailer for The Batman yet?) Colbert of course riffed on what constitutes the "American way" circa 2021. But, times continue to change and the Man of Tomorrow accurately reflects some of those shifts. The TV host offered, "This of course is a big change from his original motto: wearing underwear on the outside since 1938!" Check out his full remarks down below:
ENTERTAINMENT
#Cbs
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Steve Bannon: ‘I feel a lot of contempt for that criminal’

Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday’s Late Show with a celebration: the House was expected to vote on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to Donald Trump, in criminal contempt for refusing to assist the congressional investigation into the 6 January insurrection. “Hell yeah! Criminal contempt makes sense to me because I feel a lot of contempt for that criminal,” Colbert said.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Is Real Time with Bill Maher new tonight, October 22?

Fans went without their weekly dose of Real Time with Bill Maher last week. So what should late-night TV audiences expect to see tonight on HBO?. It was the first break of the fall for Bill Maher and company last week. It gave the host a brief chance to rest as we near the end of season 19. However, Maher has shown no signs of slowing down.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Jabs COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxers With Bloodsucking Halloween Card

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took a shot at people who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine on Friday with a spoof Halloween card. Colbert reprised his “First Drafts” bit — in which he “reveals” nixed (but actually fake) previous versions of greetings cards — with help from his wife, Evie McGee-Colbert.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primetimer.com

Stephen Colbert inks a first-look deal with CBS Studios

The Late Show host's Spartina Productions' three-year deal with CBS Studios includes TV and streaming content. Colbert's wife, Evelyn McGee Colbert, and Late Show executive producers Chris Licht and Tom Purcell will help develop projects as part of the new deal.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Jon Stewart?

"The Daily Show" former host Jon Stewart has come out of retirement. On Sept. 30, the talk show host premiered in his latest comedy series, "The Problem With Jon Stewart," on Apple TV+. See: How Rich...
CELEBRITIES
Keene Sentinel

This zany new 'Tonight Show' is just for kids

A Silly String battle, a candy-covered set and barf jokes. The newest TV talk show puts almost all seriousness aside as it aims to attract young viewers. But “The Kids Tonight Show” is serious about involving young people. It isn’t just for kids; it’s also created by kids. Children host...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Justin Hartley talks show ending

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we finally at the point of the season 6 premiere? We know that it’s been a long wait already, and we’re eager to get answers on some of the great mysteries floating around out there. Unfortunately, this is where we have...
TV SERIES
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
