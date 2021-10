The Ravens were completely outclassed in a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Here's Baltimore's Report Card. Quarterback — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a fierce pass rush throughout the game and was sacked five times. He needs to get rid of the ball quicker. Jackson completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 257 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens took their first lead, 17-13, on the opening drive of the third quarter when Jackson hit Marquise Brown in stride for a 39-yard touchdown. Jackson rushed 12 times for 88 yards. Jackson needs more support in the running game and with his wide receivers. Grade: C+

