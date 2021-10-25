Whatever Happened To Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4?!

Across his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been through a lot – and he’s about to head into a whole new world of trouble. After joining the Avengers (Captain America: Civil War), going it alone (Spider-Man: Homecoming), blasting off to space and disintegrating (Avengers: Infinity War), eventually rematerialising (Avengers: Endgame), and then battling Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio while grieving the loss of his mentor (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Marvel’s web-slinger now faces all kinds of chaos in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. For one, his secret identity has been revealed by J. Jonah Jameson. Plus, he’s been framed for Mysterio’s death. On top of all that, he’s about to face some of the most iconic villains from the Spider-verse. Who’s ready for a bit of multiversal madness?

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO