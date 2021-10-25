CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'This isn't the Bengals of the past': Cincinnati poised to be AFC North's top cats after win vs. Ravens

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made his team’s intentions clear as...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc North#American Football
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Bengals Bash Ravens, Move to First Place in AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken over first place in the AFC North after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season, equaling Baltimore at 5-2, but the Bengals own the head-to-head tiebreaker after a 41-17 rout of the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
NFL
chatsports.com

Previewing the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7 showdown

Are on their bye week, and the Cleveland Browns (-3) have already played in Week 7, beating the Denver Broncos (-4) on Thursday Night Football. That leaves just two other teams who call the AFC North home preparing to play in Week 8, the Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) and Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bengals dominate Ravens in second half en route to 41-17 win, AFC North lead

BALTIMORE –– In every single loss the Cincinnati Bengals have had against the Baltimore Ravens over the last three seasons, there was always a moment that showed why the Ravens were Super Bowl contenders and the Bengals didn’t have any hope of making the playoffs. There was the time Ravens...
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: What we learned in Week 6 win vs. Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 4-2 after an absolute thrashing of the Detroit Lions on Sunday, winning 34-11. What did we learn about the stripes in this game?. Don’t pay any attention to the people who try to undermine the Bengals‘ victory with the argument of “Yeah, but it was the Lions”.
NFL
NFL

Party crashers: Bengals officially a contender in AFC after thrashing Ravens

BALTIMORE -- After the biggest statement of the NFL season had been made, Ja'Marr Chase sat at his spot in the locker room and watched. As a rookie, Chase hasn't been privy to the Cincinnati Bengals' brutal history here, the beatdowns and humiliations that, as much as anything, came to define the Bengals as league doormats. Chase was still a draft prospect last year when his once and future quarterback was sacked seven times by the Ravens. Neither was on the field for most of the games in which the Ravens outscored the Bengals by 101 points in two seasons. So Chase, after catching eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown Sunday, just took it all in. It was, tight end, C.J. Uzomah reported, lit in the locker room and you could hear the celebration through the walls almost as vividly as Chase could hear it in person.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson's career record against the Bengals as a starter. Combined score of the last three Ravens-Bengals games, with Baltimore winning each. Last season, the Bengals scored just six points in two games against the Ravens. Rushing yards Jackson has against the Bengals - more than against any other team...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are touchdown favorites over visiting Bengals in AFC North opener

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their AFC North opener Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6 ½ points after a 34-6 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers, their fifth straight victory. The Bengals (4-2) are also coming off their biggest win of the season, a 34-11 blowout of the winless Lions in ...
NFL
stripehype.com

3 Bengals who shined in dominant Week 7 win vs. Ravens

What a performance by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 as they trounced the Ravens on the road by a score of 41-17. It was a tightly-contested game after one half of play, but the Bengals came out on a mission in the second half. The stripes outscored Baltimore 28-7 from the 13:25 mark in the third quarter as the defense held strong and the Cincy offense rained down points on the Ravens’ defense.
NFL
New York Post

Ravens vs. Bengals odds, prediction: Underdog Cincinnati can win outright

Dave Tuley, senior reporter at VSiN.com, is in his fourth season with The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. His handicapping pieces appear in VSiN’s online magazine, Point Spread Weekly. Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5) over BALTIMORE RAVENS. Who had this Week 7 game circled as a battle for first place in the AFC North?...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy