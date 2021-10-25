'This isn't the Bengals of the past': Cincinnati poised to be AFC North's top cats after win vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE -- After the biggest statement of the NFL season had been made, Ja'Marr Chase sat at his spot in the locker room and watched. As a rookie, Chase hasn't been privy to the Cincinnati Bengals' brutal history here, the beatdowns and humiliations that, as much as anything, came to define the Bengals as league doormats. Chase was still a draft prospect last year when his once and future quarterback was sacked seven times by the Ravens. Neither was on the field for most of the games in which the Ravens outscored the Bengals by 101 points in two seasons. So Chase, after catching eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown Sunday, just took it all in. It was, tight end, C.J. Uzomah reported, lit in the locker room and you could hear the celebration through the walls almost as vividly as Chase could hear it in person.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO