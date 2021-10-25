KSR Football Podcast: Starkville Slander

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO