The Jets pulled off an inspiring performance and took down the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium on Halloween. The Jets (2-5) erased a 31-20 deficit in the fourth quarter as Mike White threw TD passes to Ty Johnson and Tyler Kroft, and was even on the receiving end of a 2-point conversion pass from Jamison Crowder. The decisive TD came after the Jets' first interception of the season — a fantastic individual effort from DE Shaq Lawson, who batted a Joe Burrow pass into the air and came down with the pick. White played the game of his life in his first NFL start.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO