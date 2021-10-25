CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Shifts to bench role

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jackson isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Hawks#The Detroit News
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards concerned about Rui Hachimura?

Hachimura was given an excused absence due to personal reasons back in September (first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic) causing him to miss Wizards training camp. Fast forward, and Hachimura still hasn’t joined the team. Not only has he not joined the team, nobody has seen him. According to multiple sources, Hachimura hasn’t been in the practice facility at the same time as his teammates. “We haven’t seen him at all,” one source told me. “Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Josh Jackson: Enters starting five

Jackson will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. The 24-year-old will take the starting spot of Frank Jackson, who was in the lineup for the first two games of the season with Cade Cunningham (ankle) out. Josh Jackson averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 17.5 minutes off the bench but should see more run as a starter.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Deshaun Watson Trade News

Late Friday night, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the Carolina Panthers are still interesting in trading for Deshaun Watson. “League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson; the Texans are very high on several of the Panthers’ young defensive standouts (still on their rookie contracts and younger and cheaper than McCaffrey), and the sides have yet to reach a compromise,” La Canfora said, via CBS Sports.
NFL
CBS Sports

Derrick Walton: Cut by Pistons

Walton (migraine) was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Walton dealt with a severe migraine during the regular season and was unable to make the final roster. He could land in the G League during the 2021-22 campaign.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy