CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Josh Jackson: Enters starting five

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jackson will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons lineups: Who should start with Cade Cunningham out?

After waiting months to see Cade Cunningham in real game action, fans of the Detroit Pistons are going to have to be patient. Cunningham will miss the home opener with a sprained ankle, something the team has been preparing fans for over the last week. As disappointing as it is,...
NBA
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Waive CB Josh Jackson & WR David Sills

The New York Giants officially waived CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills on Tuesday, according to Field Yates. Jackson, 25, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Bad Boys

Film Don’t Lie: Josh Jackson and what makes the good so good, and the bad so frustratingly bad

One of the more interesting players on this year’s Detroit Pistons squad is former No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson. He came to Detroit last offseason as one of Troy Weaver’s “reclamation projects” and immediately caught the fan base’s attention with his play to start the season. An ankle injury slowed down the hype train, and when he returned the up and down season returned by the highs were never quite as high as earlier in the year.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cade Cunningham starting in Detroit's Saturday lineup, Josh Jackson to bench

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham is starting in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham will make his first career start after Josh Jackson was sent to the bench on Saturday night. In a matchup against a Magic unit allowing a 105.0 defensive rating, our models project the Detroit rookie to score 19.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,000.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Hawks#The Detroit News
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Injury status of Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller entering Raiders’ bye week

The Las Vegas Raiders could very well have running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller back in time for Week 8. Jacobs and Waller are dealing with injuries, but based on the latest update from interim head coach Rich Biscaccia, it looks like the two offensive players will be able to suit up for the team when they face the New York Giants on the road.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards concerned about Rui Hachimura?

Hachimura was given an excused absence due to personal reasons back in September (first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic) causing him to miss Wizards training camp. Fast forward, and Hachimura still hasn’t joined the team. Not only has he not joined the team, nobody has seen him. According to multiple sources, Hachimura hasn’t been in the practice facility at the same time as his teammates. “We haven’t seen him at all,” one source told me. “Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy