NBA

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk: Joins starting five

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Olynyk will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News...

www.cbssports.com

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards concerned about Rui Hachimura?

Hachimura was given an excused absence due to personal reasons back in September (first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic) causing him to miss Wizards training camp. Fast forward, and Hachimura still hasn’t joined the team. Not only has he not joined the team, nobody has seen him. According to multiple sources, Hachimura hasn’t been in the practice facility at the same time as his teammates. “We haven’t seen him at all,” one source told me. “Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham’s status to start season in serious doubt

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start to begin his NBA career. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason and it appears his status for the season opener is in serious doubt as well. Via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press:
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Starting Opening Night

Jackson will start at shooting guard during Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. With Cade Cunningham (ankle) sidelined for the opener, Jackson will get the nod at shooting guard. In six starts last season, he averaged 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes.
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Have questions on Detroit Pistons and NBA? Join the discussion live now

It is a new era of Detroit Pistons basketball. General manager Troy Weaver has turned over the entire 15-man roster in less than two years on the job. The addition of No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, a player with guard skills, forward size and unlimited potential, and a slew of other young players have people excited about this team's future for the first time in a long time.
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart starting for Pistons in regular season opener

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons' starting five for the first game of the season consists of Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, and Stewart. Kelly Olynyk will likely be the primary backup to Stewart. numberFire's...
NBA

