NFL

49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Should miss time

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Tartt (knee) is expected to be out a few weeks, Matt...

www.cbssports.com

49erswebzone

49ers-Colts Injury Updates: Jaquiski Tartt, Emmanuel Moseley, Dee Ford injured

202 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 7's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts without defensive linemen Maurice Hurst (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), quarterback Trey Lance (knee), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle, elbow). All four were among the team's seven inactive players due to injuries.
NFL
FOX Sports

49ers put Tartt, Kinlaw on IR; add Givens, Willis to roster

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve and added defensive linemen Kevin Givens and Jordan Willis to the active roster. The 49ers made a series of roster moves Saturday after ruling out defensive end Dee...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers roster moves: 2 DL officially activated, Javon Kinlaw, Jaquiski Tartt go on IR

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Bears in Chicago. Most of the shuffling came on the defensive line where Kevin Givens was activated off injured reserve and Jordan Willis was added to the roster following the conclusion of his suspension. Javon Kinlaw, who underwent season-ending knee surgery, was officially placed on IR, along with strong safety Jaquiski Tartt who is dealing with a knee contusion. Tight end Jordan Matthews and safety Kai Nacua were elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
Jaquiski Tartt
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
#49ers#Colts#American Football
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray confronted Myles Garrett over DE’s Halloween lawn decorations

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needed to credit Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett for his creativity. But he needed answers on Sunday. Garrett, it was revealed last week, decorated his front yard with gravestones marked by many of the Browns’ opposing quarterbacks this season. Among them was a plot of land marked for Murray.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Packers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they’ve activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve WR Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 list. The Packers also elevated WR Juwann Winfree and OL Ben Braden to their active roster. Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top...
NFL

