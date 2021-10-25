Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Out Monday

All good — and relieving — signs for Darrell Taylor following his scary scene in Pittsburgh. After leaving Heinz Field strapped to a stretcher and immobilized by paramedics as a precaution against a possible neck injury, the Seahawks’ leading sack man this season does not have a neck concern but perhaps a shoulder injury.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks say tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor’s neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that Taylor...
Kicking off their practice week a day later than usual due to their Week 7 contest against the Saints taking place on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks hit the practice field with several injured players back in action or close to returning. Among those who looks to be on track...
Less than a week after being strapped to a stretcher while two teams stood around him in fear amid the scariest scene in football, Darrell Taylor may play as if nothing happened. The Seahawks listed their season leader in sacks as questionable to play Monday night against the New Orleans...
Heading into Monday's prime time contest against the Saints, the Seahawks expect to have running back Alex Collins available after missing practice time this week with a groin injury. Collins, who rushed for a season-high 101 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 loss to the Steelers last Sunday, exited...
RENTON, Wash. -- Darrell Taylor is expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, two weeks after the Seattle Seahawks' leading pass-rusher suffered a scary-looking neck injury. Coach Pete Carroll thought Taylor would make it back for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, but his neck was still...
