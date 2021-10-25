Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Out Monday

A terrifying scene a few days ago has evolved into something much more positive for Darrell Taylor. The Seattle Seahawks defensive end went down in the Week 6 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with only minutes remaining in the game, and was subsequently carted off and taken to a local area hospital -- after lying motionless on the ground. Taylor suffered what initially appeared to be a neck injury on Sunday night, but it was later revealed he had movement in all of his extremities.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO