Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Out Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Taylor (neck) is out for Monday's game against the Saints. Taylor was...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Seahawks' Darrell Taylor dodges disaster after being carted off vs. Steelers, might return in Week 7

A terrifying scene a few days ago has evolved into something much more positive for Darrell Taylor. The Seattle Seahawks defensive end went down in the Week 6 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with only minutes remaining in the game, and was subsequently carted off and taken to a local area hospital -- after lying motionless on the ground. Taylor suffered what initially appeared to be a neck injury on Sunday night, but it was later revealed he had movement in all of his extremities.
NFL
Field Gulls

Injury update: Darrell Taylor moving extremities, will fly back to Seattle with team

Regardless of the result of Sunday nights game, there was one thing on every viewers’ mind: the condition of Darrell Taylor. With around three minutes left in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Taylor went down with a head-neck injury that was hard to catch live but appeared serious upon replay. Taylor seemed to have been uncomfortably crushed underneath a Pittsburgh player.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Darrell Taylor carted off and taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in all extremities

The Seahawks and Steelers took Sunday night's game down to the wire before Pittsburgh came away with a 23-20 overtime win. With the score evened up late into the fourth quarter, both sides paused the action to surround Darrell Taylor with just a few minutes on the clock. The second-year pass rusher, a second-round pick of Seattle in 2020, had been busy as part of the Seahawks' rotation up front but suffered a neck injury while attempting to make a tackle.
NFL
Injury Update: Darrell Taylor carted off field in Pittsburgh

Late in the fourth quarter of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, a scene played out on the field that fans never wish to see. Following what appeared to be a routine running play, Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor remained down on the field,...
NFL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor's scans didn't show 'any major damage,' Pete Carroll says

Seahawks rush end Darrell Taylor has a sore neck, but otherwise appears to have escaped major injury after a scary incident late in the 23-20 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 17, coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show Monday morning. Carroll reiterated what he told the...
NFL
Times Daily

Seattle's Darrell Taylor taken to hospital after scary hit

Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor had movement in all of his extremities after leaving Seattle's game Sunday night against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
NFL
Fox News

Steelers fans seen doing the wave while Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor left game with serious injury

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor appeared to suffer a serious injury Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Taylor suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the tight game. He was down for a while and the Seahawks medical personnel called for the cart to take him off the field. Taylor’s head and neck were stabilized and he was placed on a backboard as players from both teams gathered around him.
