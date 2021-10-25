CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Wil Lutz: Not returning Monday

The Saints didn't activate Lutz (core) from injured reserve Monday, making him ineligible to play Week 8 at...

KNOE TV8

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz says he will be out for the rest of the season. In a tweet, Lutz says he suffered a setback during the rehabilitation process that “has forced me to shift my focus to being 100% healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season.”
CBS Sports

Saints' Wil Lutz: Rules self out for season

Lutz announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he had a setback in his recovery from core-muscle surgery and won't play in 2021. After Lutz underwent the procedure in early August, the Saints designated him for return from injured reserve last week with the hope that he would be ready to kick for the team by midseason. Unfortunately for Lutz, he hit a snag in his recovery just one week into his recovery, prompting him to rule out a return for 2021. He'll revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season once his 21-day evaluation window officially comes to a close in early November, paving the way for Brian Johnson to handle kicking duties for the Saints moving forward. Johnson, the third different kicker the Saints have used this season, made his NFL debut in Monday's 13-10 win over the Seahawks and converted on both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
NBC Sports

Sants designate Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve

The Saints have struggled in the kicking game all season, but help appears to be on the way. Per the transaction wire, New Orleans has designated kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve on Monday. Lutz underwent core muscle surgery that’s kept him sidelined since August. The Saints placed...
Audacy

When can Michael Thomas return for the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints have reinforcements in the wings, it's just a question of how long the wait will be before we begin to see them. The Saints have nine players out on injured reserve, all but one of whom will be eligible to return, if healthy enough to do so, for a Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports

Wil Lutz out for season after suffering setback following core muscle surgery

The Saints designated kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve last week. But after Lutz wasn’t activated for Monday’s game, he’s now going to be sidelined for the rest of 2021. Lutz announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he suffered a setback during his rehab from core...
NOLA.com

Doug Mouton of WWL-TV on Saints win over Seattle and Wil Lutz on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 14

The Saints came through Monday night with their ugliest pretty win of the season, defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10, in prime time. They did it with outstanding play from Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara, new kicker Brian Johnson and the coaching of Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. However, not all the news was great Tuesday morning, as it was learned kicker Wil Lutz is out for the season.
