Saints' Wil Lutz: Not returning Monday

Lutz announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he had a setback in his recovery from core-muscle surgery and won't play in 2021. After Lutz underwent the procedure in early August, the Saints designated him for return from injured reserve last week with the hope that he would be ready to kick for the team by midseason. Unfortunately for Lutz, he hit a snag in his recovery just one week into his recovery, prompting him to rule out a return for 2021. He'll revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season once his 21-day evaluation window officially comes to a close in early November, paving the way for Brian Johnson to handle kicking duties for the Saints moving forward. Johnson, the third different kicker the Saints have used this season, made his NFL debut in Monday's 13-10 win over the Seahawks and converted on both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO