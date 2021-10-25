Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Joins starting five

A payday well deserved for Kevin Huerter in Atlanta. The former Shenendehowa and Maryland standout is getting a 4 year $65 million Rookie contract extension to remain with the Hawks. They don’t just hand out those kinds of lucrative deals, you have to earn them. Huerter has proven in 4 years the kinds of impact he can have on the Hawks, a roster that now puts them among the best teams in the East. Whether it’s coming off the bench or as a starter, Huerter’s role is invaluable and Atlanta recognized that by giving Kevin a big contract for big dollars.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO