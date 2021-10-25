CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Joins starting five

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Huerter is starting Monday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Hot 99.1

Clifton Park’s Kevin Huerter is an NBA Star Who Makes More $$$ Than God

Congratulations to Clifton Park's Kevin Huerter. Aside from being (from what I hear anyway) a really good kid, he also happens to be a hard-working, supremely skilled, rising NBA star with the Atlanta Hawks. Oh, and he's now FILTHY rich! The 2016 Shen grad just signed a 4-year extension to stay with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.
NBA
Yardbarker

Time Running Out For Kevin Huerter Contract Extension

Last year, Hawks fans had to deal with the anxiety of John Collins looming restricted free agency. The front office reportedly offered the power forward a 4-year deal, $90 million extension before the 2020-21 season according to multiple sources. Collins wisely declined the offer and bet on himself. The gamble paid off as he eventually re-signed with the Hawks for 5-years, $125 million in August of 2021.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Huerter, Hawks agree to deal worth $65M over four years

Kevin Huerter and the Hawks have agreed to terms on a four-year rookie-scale extension worth $65 million, agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). The deal is fully guaranteed, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press (Twitter link). This continues Atlanta’s trend of...
NBA
NBC Washington

Report: Former Maryland Standout Kevin Huerter Earns $65 Million Extension With Hawks

Report: Huerter earns $65M extension with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Kevin Huerter came away with a nice pay-day on the night before the 2021-22 NBA regular season began, reportedly signing a four-year, $65 million contract extension with the Hawks. Huerter is about to begin his fourth year...
NBA
Person
De'andre Hunter
Person
Kevin Huerter
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young’s hilarious reaction to Kevin Huerter’s $65 million extension

The Atlanta Hawks were the cinderella team of the last NBA playoffs, going from 5th seed afterthought to just two wins away from making the NBA Finals. But even as the clock struck midnight on their magical run, their young players have still been rewarded with glass slippers in the form of multi-million dollar contracts It started with their two brightest stars in Trae Young and John Collins, who signed massive nine-figure deals early on in the offseason.
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: How Mikal Bridges’ new contract impacts Kevin Huerter

The Atlanta Hawks are just days from opening the 2021-22 season on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. They’re coming off of a 2-2 preseason and looking to prove their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season was no fluke. In between they have made several moves to ensure they are threats in the East, not just next season, but for years to come.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate McMillan hopeful Kevin Huerter gets extended

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Kevin Huerter, with the deadline to extend Huerter approaching: “You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended and we can move forward, everybody can just start to focus on the season. But that’s a situation Kevin and the organization are working out.”
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Huerter earns $65M extension with Hawks

Kevin Huerter came away with a nice pay-day on the night before the 2021-22 NBA regular season began, reportedly signing a four-year, $65 million contract extension with the Hawks. Huerter is about to begin his fourth year in the NBA after starring at Maryland under Mark Turgeon from 2016-18. The...
NBA
#Hawks#Pistons#Athletic
104.5 The Team

The NBA Award Kevin Huerter Could Win this Season

A payday well deserved for Kevin Huerter in Atlanta. The former Shenendehowa and Maryland standout is getting a 4 year $65 million Rookie contract extension to remain with the Hawks. They don’t just hand out those kinds of lucrative deals, you have to earn them. Huerter has proven in 4 years the kinds of impact he can have on the Hawks, a roster that now puts them among the best teams in the East. Whether it’s coming off the bench or as a starter, Huerter’s role is invaluable and Atlanta recognized that by giving Kevin a big contract for big dollars.
NBA
Daily Gazette

Shenendehowa graduate Kevin Huerter agrees to 4-year, $65 million extension with NBA’s Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard and Shenendehowa High School graduate Kevin Huerter has agreed on a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, ESPN reported Monday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the extension in a social media post, citing Huerter’s agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman. The 23-year-old Huerter, a 2016 Shenendehowa graduate, appeared...
NBA
ESPN

Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Huerter reach 4-year, $65M extension, agents say

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has agreed to a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports, told ESPN on Monday. Huerter, 23, is the latest core member of a young Hawks roster to secure a contract extension. "It was important to...
NBA
NBA

