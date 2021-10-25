CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Inactive Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Eason will be inactive Monday against the Saints. Eason was just claimed off waivers from the Colts...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

Jacob Eason claimed off waivers by new NFL team

Former Georgia and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason has a new home. The nation’s former top overall recruit coming out of high school started to show some flashes of promise this pre-season for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he’ll be heading to his home state of Washington, the place where he once shined in high school and college football.
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks notes: Jacob Eason takes over backup quarterback role vs. Jaguars

The answer of who will be the backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars arrived Saturday as the Seahawks did not sign Jake Luton to the 53-man roster. That means former Lake Stevens and Washington QB Jacob Eason will be the backup to Geno Smith on Sunday. Luton has...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Eason Not Out of Work Long as Seahawks Claim Him Off Waivers

One NFL team's hand-me-down apparently is another team's treasure. On Wednesday, a day after the Indianapolis Colts put him on waivers, quarterback Jacob Eason was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks. Eason is coming home a second time to play football, three years after transferring to the University of Washington from...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks claim former UW Huskies starting QB Jacob Eason off waivers

With Russell Wilson out for at least two more weeks, the Seahawks have added another quarterback to the mix, and it’s someone who Seattle fans likely have some familiarity with. Hasselbeck on entering Seahawks Ring of Honor: ‘Above my wildest dreams’. That would be Jacob Eason, who started for the...
NFL
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts want to sign Jacob Eason to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts waived 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason on Tuesday to make room for rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was activated from the injured reserve list. Eason is subject to waivers, which means any team can put a claim in on him. However if Eason winds up clearing waivers, the Colts want to re-sign him to the practice squad, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
NFL
UPI News

Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks claimed quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers Wednesday, according to the team, a day after the Indianapolis Colts waived him. Eason joins his hometown NFL team and bolsters the Seahawks' quarterback depth while star signal-caller Russell Wilson continues to recover from finger surgery. With Wilson on injured reserve, Seattle now has Geno Smith and Eason on its 53-man roster, along with Jake Luton and Danny Etling on the practice squad.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks sign ex-UW QB Jacob Eason off waivers. Geno Smith's No. 2 as Russell Wilson heals

Oct. 20—The Seahawks' shuffling at quarterback since Russell Wilson got hurt continues. Seattle claimed former University of Washington Jacob Eason off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 Eason graduated from Lake Stevens High School then played at the University of Georgia in 2016 and '17. He transferred to...
NFL
FanSided

Jacob Eason homecoming: Former Bulldog can recharge his NFL career in Seattle

Former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason has had quite the week. Indianapolis waived him on Tuesday, and not a full day later, the Seattle Seahawks claimed him. The Colts originally drafted Eason during the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Eason only played in one game after coming in for Carson Wentz, who left with an injury.
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Colts part ways with quarterback Jacob Eason, a fourth-round pick of Indianapolis in 2020

Eason originally was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washington. While the team did spend recent draft capital on him, the move isn't a total shock. Veteran Brett Hundley has been the established backup to Carson Wentz and the club did need to elevate Ehlinger this week or would have to go throughout the rest of the season without him as his 21-day window to be activated was about to expire.
NFL
Seattle Times

After ‘reality check’ in Indianapolis, Jacob Eason embracing ‘special opportunity’ with Seahawks

RENTON — A walk down the hallway at the VMAC when Jacob Eason arrived Thursday turned into a stroll down memory lane. Adorning the hallway are large pictures of many of the greatest moments of the Pete Carroll era — Jermaine Kearse’s TD catch to win the 2015 NFC title game, the trophy presentation following the Super Bowl win the year before, Richard Sherman’s tip, Kam Chancellor’s interception against Carolina in the 2015 playoffs and on and on.
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Colts waive backup QB Jacob Eason

The Indianapolis Colts waived third-string quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday. The Colts selected Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year, $4.03 million contract. Also Tuesday, the Colts elevated kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad and placed wide receiver Parris Campbell...
NFL
On3.com

Colts make final decision on Sam Ehlingher, Jacob Eason on Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts are making some changes to their quarterback room this week. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to make his return to practice this week. The Colts had placed their rookie quarterback on IR back on Sept. 2 Following a knee injury. But in order for Ehlinger to join the main roster, room has to be made. So to make room for the former University of Texas star, the Colts have elected to cut fellow quarterback Jacob Eason.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Who To Blame For Jacob Eason’s Sudden Fall

It seems like yesterday that Jacob Eason was the next man up in training camp at Grand Park when Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury in early August. My, how quickly that all changed. Eason was released among roster transactions on Tuesday to make room for QB Sam Ehlinger. It’s a sudden fall from grace that seems almost impossible if you didn’t see it happen with your own eyes. From a fourth-round pick in 2020 to the apparent No. 2 QB behind Wentz in training camp to out of a job and losing out to the likes of Brett Hundley and Sam Ehlinger. How much of it falls on Eason and how much of it falls on General Manager Chris Ballard? Kevin Bowen and Mike Wells debated the topic on Wednesday’s Fan Morning Show and needless to say, there was plenty of blame to go around.
NFL
KOMO News

Seahawks signing Eason reunites two local stars

When the Seahawks signed quarterback Jacob Eason last week, it caught the attention of Hawks fans everywhere. Of course Eason is a Western Washington guy, having grown up in Lake Stevens and eventually playing for the hometown Washington Huskies. Eason was projected to start Week One for Indianapolis after Carson...
NFL
chatsports.com

'Jacob Eason, we hardly knew ya': Twitter reacts to Colts releasing quarterback

The Jacob Eason era, which began with plenty of hope in Indianapolis, might be over. The Colts waived their 2020 fourth-round pick Tuesday and activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from the injured reserve list. Fans on Twitter reacted to the news. Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts News: Why did the Colts cut Jacob Eason?

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Why Did The Colts Cut Jacob Eason?. Indianapolis had expressed hope in getting Eason back on the practice squad, but the Seahawks took that decision away. The injury-plagued Indianapolis Colts are wondering if Julian Blackmon will be added to the list. Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday...
NFL
NFL

