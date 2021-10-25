Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Inactive Monday

It seems like yesterday that Jacob Eason was the next man up in training camp at Grand Park when Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury in early August. My, how quickly that all changed. Eason was released among roster transactions on Tuesday to make room for QB Sam Ehlinger. It’s a sudden fall from grace that seems almost impossible if you didn’t see it happen with your own eyes. From a fourth-round pick in 2020 to the apparent No. 2 QB behind Wentz in training camp to out of a job and losing out to the likes of Brett Hundley and Sam Ehlinger. How much of it falls on Eason and how much of it falls on General Manager Chris Ballard? Kevin Bowen and Mike Wells debated the topic on Wednesday’s Fan Morning Show and needless to say, there was plenty of blame to go around.

