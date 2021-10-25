CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: Oakley nets hat trick as Wildwood nips Glassboro

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 5 days ago
Junior Kaydence Oakley registered a hat trick as Wildwood squeezed past Glassboro 3-2 in Glassboro. Sophomore Sophia Wilber and junior Kalei Budney had...

NJ.com

NJ.com

