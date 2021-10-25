Girls soccer: Oakley nets hat trick as Wildwood nips Glassboro
Junior Kaydence Oakley registered a hat trick as Wildwood squeezed past Glassboro 3-2 in Glassboro. Sophomore Sophia Wilber and junior Kalei Budney had...www.nj.com
