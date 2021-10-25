CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Park over Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Ethan Robertson and Edon Ceka each netted a pair of goals to spark Midland Park to a 4-1 win over Palisades Park in Midland Park....

