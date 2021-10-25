Midland Park over Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

The continued maturation of Curtis Gould as a quarterback over the course of the season has allowed the Penns Grove High football team to open up the playbook. “He’s aggressive,” head coach John R. Emel said of his junior quarterback. “We are going to give him opportunities to make plays. We’ve been throwing the ball more the past couple of weeks. We’ve been throwing it well in terms of completion percentages. We threw the ball well against Salem. They are a good team. We are doing some good things. We’re just trying to get better. That’s all that we can do.”

PENNS GROVE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO