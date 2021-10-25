Hartford-based Aquiline Drones showcases new tech that could save lives

On an otherwise ordinary day in August 2019, three people held their breath in the corner of a University Hospital operating room. They were pediatric anesthesiologist Guelay Bilen-Rosas; her husband, radiologist Humberto “Tito” Rosas; and Irene Ong, a Ph.D. data scientist and family friend. On the operating table, a patient, sedated for an unrelated routine procedure, had consented to participate in the trio’s study. Taped to the patient’s neck was a sensor from a modified ultrasound machine. If at any point his airway became compromised — if he had a bad reaction to sedation medication, for example — the three colleagues hypothesized they’d be able to see it on their computer screen before any of the standard machines, such as a pulse oximeter, alerted the health care providers that something was wrong.
Comments / 0