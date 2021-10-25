CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford-based Aquiline Drones showcases new tech that could save lives

 5 days ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The team at Hartford-based Aquiline Drones was test flying the "Spartacus Max" atop a South Windsor field on Monday, and they discussed what they see as the future of time-critical cargo. The plan is to use it to deliver vital organs, human tissue, and blood...

Related
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
IGN

Save Over 70% On This 4K Drone With Gimbal & Stabilization

The excitement of flying a drone takes that same feeling you had when flying a kite as a child and amplifies it greatly. Soaring through the skies, feeling the literal reach of modern technology, and toy technology, and video production technology. Whether you're a working content creator, or you are just an everyday person who loves cameras and gadgets — the revolution of camera-drones might be of interest.
ELECTRONICS
pctonline.com

Tech Startup Banking on Wasp-Killing Drone

Employee safety remains an important concern for pest control companies and their strategies for controlling elevated pests. Wasps, hornets and other stinging insects often make their nests in hard-to-reach elevated areas, and technicians use labor-intensive tools to remove these annual pest habitats. While multiple tools currently exist for pest control...
ELECTRONICS
CleanTechnica

How The Metaverse Could Protect The Environment & Save Lives (But Only If It Succeeds): Part 2

This article is Part 2 of a multi-part series. You can find Part 1 here. In Part 1, I went over the very valid reasons people are skeptical of VR technology. As recently as 5 years ago, VR was clunky and blurry. Now, things are improving, and Oculus (owned by Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook) is selling affordable VR headsets that give a fairly good experience.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spartacus
Digital Trends

Alexa’s controversial drop-in feature could be critical to saving lives

Alexa’s drop-in feature for its smart displays has been clutch for me so many times. From peeking in to see if the cats are up to no good on my desk when I’m not there to simply asking my fiancé a question about her coffee order while I’m at the brew shop waiting and she’s at home, drop-in has proven to be a very convenient and valuable feature on many occasions.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

New High Tech Innovations Could Aid Visually Impaired

A new robot cane could help those with visual impairments find their way around. The design for the smart cane weighs only 3 pounds, can be built at home from off-the-shelf parts and free, open-source software, and costs $400. It’s part of a growing number of tech solutions aimed at...
ELECTRONICS
ourcommunitynow.com

High-tech drones bring Dreamtime stories to life

Part of the Moombaki drone show created by WA artist Ilona McGuire. Duncan Wright “These are ancient Whadjuk stories from my family and my bloodlines,” McGuire says. “I’ve always imagined them. The way my family told me these stories ...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
magnoliareporter.com

Barksdale deploying drones as part of air base security

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA -- Today’s evolving world creates challenges that require evolving solutions. The 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale knows this all too well and has begun looking into using small unmanned drones to aid the Air Force in adapting to new challenges like scouting urban environments and rooftops.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Babylon signs new agreements to bring global managed lives to some 350k, including 250k value based care lives

Babylon today outlined its ongoing momentum, announcing a further c.135k lives will have access to its value-based care offering across the US and UK through its expansion to additional US states, Georgia and Mississippi, and further growth across California. This means that through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360 and its work in primary care, Babylon will be managing c. 350k lives globally, including 105k NHS GP at Hand lives, by the start of 2022. Babylon reiterated 2021 and 2022 revenue guidance on September 15, 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
SamMobile

Amazon lets you save big on Samsung mobile tech with new daily deal

Today and only today, Amazon customers in the USA have an opportunity to buy a wide range of Samsung products at great discounts. For the next ~19 hours, Amazon is dropping hundreds of dollars off Samsung soundbars, wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Chromebook 4, the Galaxy Watch 4, as well as the Galaxy S21+.
ELECTRONICS
Channel 3000

AyrFlo team hopes to save lives with device that could predict respiratory distress

On an otherwise ordinary day in August 2019, three people held their breath in the corner of a University Hospital operating room. They were pediatric anesthesiologist Guelay Bilen-Rosas; her husband, radiologist Humberto “Tito” Rosas; and Irene Ong, a Ph.D. data scientist and family friend. On the operating table, a patient, sedated for an unrelated routine procedure, had consented to participate in the trio’s study. Taped to the patient’s neck was a sensor from a modified ultrasound machine. If at any point his airway became compromised — if he had a bad reaction to sedation medication, for example — the three colleagues hypothesized they’d be able to see it on their computer screen before any of the standard machines, such as a pulse oximeter, alerted the health care providers that something was wrong.
HEALTH
FOX 61

First CT Transit bus to fully run on electricity revealed

HAMDEN, Conn — The first zero-emission electric CT Transit bus was revealed in Hamden on Friday, and there are plans to bring as many as 700 electric buses onto Connecticut's roadways. The batteries that power the e-bus are similar to what electric scooters and electric cars run on today, officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
