Hundreds of NYPD officers have gotten the jab over the last 24 hours as a vaccine deadline looms that could force nearly a quarter of the department out on unpaid leave. “This is minute-by-minute at this point,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on PIX11 Wednesday morning. “As of yesterday, it’s 73 percent [vaccinated]. I think yesterday, we did 800 is the number I got. I don’t know what happened late yesterday into this morning.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO