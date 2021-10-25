Police looking for missing teen girl in Rossville

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants. The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.
TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were...
Alec Baldwin told paparazzi on Saturday that he is not allowed to reveal any details about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his most recent film "Rust," because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, a video posted on TMZ shows. "I've been ordered by...
ATLANTA (AP) — This Atlanta Braves team couldn't have picked a more fitting way to move to the brink of a World Series championship. A pitcher who spent most of the year in the minors kept 'em in it. A slugger who came in a flurry of trades won it...
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
Former President Trump took part in a controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Mr. Trump and wife Melania attended the game between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta. They were seen doing a chopping gesture – a Braves' gameday tradition considered offensive to many Native Americans.
A shooting at a California council member’s home on Saturday left one person dead and three others injured. Gilroy Police Department said the shooting occurred at city council member Rebeca Armendariz’s home, NBC News reported. The identities of those killed and injured were not revealed. Two of the latter sustained...
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
Comments / 3