KX Conversation: Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson talks upcoming deer hunting season

The deer hunting season opens a week from Friday, and there’s a lot happening regarding hunting this season.

Casey Anderson, the Wildlife Division chief at the North Dakota Fish and Game Department, joined us for our Oct. 25 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed both the chronic wasting disease and epizootic hemorrhagic disease impacting the deer population in North Dakota and how prevalent they are.

We also touched on refunds on certain hunting licenses as a result of the diseases, and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.