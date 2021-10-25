CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Stuff The Bus returns, DART hoping for 20 tons of donated food this holiday season

By Jordie Clark
WMDT.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE – The Delaware Transit Corporation is teaming up with the Food Bank for their annual stuff the bus, aiming to collect 20 tons of non-perishable food items, just in time for Thanksgiving. We’re told that just as they did last year, they’re adding extra events for COVID relief....

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florence News Journal

15,00 pounds of food donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank

For the fifth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States. The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food – equating to 12,500 meals – to Harvest Hope Food Bank through a partnership with Feeding America. Food insecurity heightened throughout the pandemic and Feeding America food banks – like Harvest Hope – struggled to keep up with demand.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
chinookobserver.com

Beach Barons donate five tons of taters

OCEAN PARK — Five tons of potatoes were donated to a local food bank and community members last month in Ocean Park. On Monday, Oct. 18 the Ocean Park-based Beach Barons car club helped offload the giant load of spuds along with members of the Ocean Park Food Bank. “We...
OCEAN PARK, WA
Herald Ledger

Food bank donations rise just in time for the holidays

The HOPE of Lyon County Food Bank in Eddyville is keeping afloat, despite COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Barbara Whitfield, food bank director, said the food bank is receiving more donations, but demand has declined. “A lot of people thought that we would be hurting, but we’re not,” Whitfield said. “We don’t...
JC Post

Donations are sought for a food drive

JCPD is seeking the public's help in gathering donations for the Junction City Thanksgiving Food Drive. The City is currently holding a friendly competition between the different departments within the city to see which one can gather the largest number of donations for the Geary County Food Pantry. The attached flyer has a list of items that they are asking for to help those in need.
whitewaterbanner.com

Another Successful “Stuff the Bus” Event

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the Whitewater Community Food Pantry. Stuff the Bus was a huge success earlier this month. The Whitewater High School Student Council and the F.F.A. Students were instrumental in organizing this event coordinated by Beth Babcock. The High School Student Council collected food during Homecoming Week from Monday, September 27th to Friday, October 1st. They also hosted the food drive at the Middle School and the Elementary Schools during Homecoming Week.
WHITEWATER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Dart#Non Perishable Food#Holiday Season#Charity#Covid#De Transit Corporation#Safeway#Brandywine Commons
Central Illinois Proud

34th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive Kickoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday officially kicked off the 34th Annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign to benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. CityLink has hosted the food drive for the past three decades with the goal of eliminating hunger in the city. This year marks the return of the collection...
PEORIA, IL
discoverestevan.com

Salvation Army Looking To Bolster Food Donations During Fall Season

As the seasons change, the Salvation Army is finding that they have a consistent number of people coming to them to seek out help. One of the measures the Salvation Army is having to help out with is food and they say they've seen a good amount of people who need that help.
ADVOCACY
WKTV

Last week for charities to sign up for 'Stuff the Bus'

UTICA, N.Y. -- ‘Stuff the Bus’ is back and this is the last week for charities to sign up. ‘Stuff the Bus’ is a toy drive that helps local children and families who might be struggling financially. Roser Communications and News Channel Two are behind the effort, but is a...
UTICA, NY
fiddleheadfocus.com

Turkey drive returns to stuff local pantries for Thanksgiving

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The United Way of Aroostook will once again host the High Five Turkey Drive that has brought thousands of dollars to Aroostook County food pantries over the past few years during Thanksgiving. The United Way will work to provide local grocery store gift certificates to food...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
srqmagazine.com

Make an Impact This Holiday Season: Donate to the JFCS Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior Campaigns

For the past 16 years JFCS of the Suncoast has been spreading holiday cheer to many of its clients through its annual Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior campaigns. Both programs provide donated holiday gifts, including clothing, shoes, books and gift cards, to underserved seniors, youth and families. Last year, in a continued effort to aid individuals and families who were in a dire state due to COVID-19, JFCS invited the entire community to participate in the Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior programs. As a result, more than 200 children and families and 150 seniors enjoyed a beautiful holiday season despite the challenges they had experienced in the previous months. This year, the needs are greater than ever before. JFCS is seeking donors who are interested in adopting families and seniors for the holiday season. Our goal is to donate 150 bags filled with hard candy, stamps, notepads and pens, hand lotion, hand sanitizer, chap stick, Publix, Walgreen’s, Wal-Mart gift cards, no skid socks, tissues and magnets, to seniors. Also, more than 250 youth are in need of toys, clothing, bicycles, books, gift cards, home furnishings and gift cards. JFCS requests that all donated items are new and unwrapped.
HOLIDAY, FL
crowrivermedia.com

Holiday Homes Bus Tour returns Nov. 20

If you're looking to get into the spirit of the holiday season earlier this year, head to the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in downtown Hutchinson and buy a ticket for Today's Women of Hutchinson's Holiday Homes Bus Tour. The event is 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
HUTCHINSON, MN
The Recorddelta

Parish House seeks donations for holiday food distributions

BUCKHANNON — With the holidays nearing, it is time for the Parish House to collect needed items for their annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food basket distributions. Parish House Director Kristi Wilkerson anticipates numbers to resemble last year, with expectations of serving around 700 families this Thanksgiving and 600 families for Christmas. These distributions are available for any Upshur County family in need of a holiday meal. Regular income guidelines for Parish House and Crosslines services apply.
BUCKHANNON, WV
thegabber.com

Miracle by the Bay Seeks Food Donations

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey. Largo-based community service organization Miracle by the Bay is accepting non-perishable food donations starting Monday, October 25 to be distributed to those in need at Thanksgiving. The community service group specializes in serving special needs youth and adults, and provides Thanksgiving food distribution efforts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy