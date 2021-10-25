CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Car plows into Northwest Side building after deadly shooting

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting Monday morning that ended with a car crashing into a building on the Northwest Side.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was driving just after 5 a.m. in the 5300 block of N. Western Ave. when two men in an SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The male victim was struck in the chest and lost control of his car, slamming into this building at Western and Berwyn. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two passengers in the victim’s car were unharmed during the shooting. However, one of the passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash and is in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

otis knotwrite
5d ago

It's a New Fun Game in Town. Called Pop Shots at cars. Kim Foxx knows about fun if you're caught she gives you a second chance and if you kill someone the games not over. You get more Points.

WGN News

WGN News

