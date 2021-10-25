CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after deadly shooting in south Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 10 days ago
Deadly shooting investigation at south Tulsa apartment complex

UPDATE — Tulsa police have arrested Jequan Penny in connection to the deadly shooting at the Newport Shores Apartments in south Tulsa.

He has admitted to shooting a 51-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach Monday morning and later died, though he claims he was acting in self-defense.

Penny was believed to be hiding in the house in north Tulsa that was surrounded by police Monday. He was not there, but was later brought to the location by a family member to surrender to officers.

Penny was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and is in the Tulsa County Jail.

His bond is set at $500,000.

UPDATE — Tulsa police have arrested a suspect following a potential standoff at a house near North Lewis Ave.

Tulsa police have surrounded a house near Lewis Ave. where they believe a homicide suspect could be.

The police blocked off the west bound entrance of the Gilcrease Expressway near 3100 North Lewis Ave in order to surround the house in a possible standoff.

