Man arrested after deadly shooting in south Tulsa
UPDATE — Tulsa police have arrested Jequan Penny in connection to the deadly shooting at the Newport Shores Apartments in south Tulsa.
He has admitted to shooting a 51-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach Monday morning and later died, though he claims he was acting in self-defense.
Penny was believed to be hiding in the house in north Tulsa that was surrounded by police Monday. He was not there, but was later brought to the location by a family member to surrender to officers.
Penny was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and is in the Tulsa County Jail.
His bond is set at $500,000.
UPDATE — Tulsa police have arrested a suspect following a potential standoff at a house near North Lewis Ave.
Tulsa police have surrounded a house near Lewis Ave. where they believe a homicide suspect could be.
The police blocked off the west bound entrance of the Gilcrease Expressway near 3100 North Lewis Ave in order to surround the house in a possible standoff.
This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 news app for updates.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0