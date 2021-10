FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson returned from the bye re-energized and as confident as ever in himself, his teammates and the Jets’ offensive system. Wilson is preparing this week for his second game against the Patriots. His first featured four interceptions in his first 10 pass attempts in a 25-6 loss at MetLife Stadium. But the rookie quarterback said each game is a steppingstone to the Jets becoming a "special" team.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO