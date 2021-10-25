Black Clover Stuns With Yuno's New Power Level

The Witcher Season 2 fixes one of the show's most controversial issues. When The Witcher debuted on Netflix back in December, it was a huge hit. While it didn't completely sweep critics off their feet, it quickly became one of the platform's biggest shows. That said, if there was one thing everyone could agree on -- those familiar with the series and those new to it -- it's that the Nilfgaardian armor was awful. From the moment it was initially revealed months before release, everyone hated the Nilfgaardian armor, which was not only poorly realized, but especially poorly realized for a powerful, rich empire like Nilfgaard. It was bad, and everyone agreed it was bad, including those in charge of the show, which is why it's been changed.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO