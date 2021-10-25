CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Clover Stuns With Yuno's New Power Level

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Clover's newest chapter stunned with Yuno's display of his newest power level and dual magic attacks! The fights against the Dark Triad have reached a new climax as two of the Zogratis siblings have fallen, and the newest string of chapters have seen Yuno trying his best to take down...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Updates Shigaraki's New Power Level in New Battle

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter has given fans an important update on where things stand with the series big bads All For One and his protege (turned hostage) Tomura Shigaraki. The previous War Arc reached its climax with the revelation that All For One had placed the AFO power inside of Shigaraki, along with subjecting Shigaraki to Dr. Garaki's brutal power-enhancing treatment. All For One's true insidious goal was creating the perfect vessel for him to inhabit and start a new life of malevolence - while the power of AFO gave him the perfect back door to enter through.
COMICS
ComicBook

Among Us Devs Share More Shapeshifter Details

Among Us creators InnerSloth revealed a new role this week by unveiling the Shapeshifter role which people playing as the Imposter will be able to take on. This role comes with the ability to morph into the appearance of a Crewmate for a limited time, a power which seems to be a pretty useful one assuming Crewmates don't see the transformation happening. Thanks to some extra details from the devs shared this week after the reveal, we now know more about how Crewmates can counter the Shapeshifter's ability.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Kicks Off Ash vs. Bea Rematch

Pokemon Journeys has kicked off a new rematch between Ash and Bea with its newest episode! As Ash continues to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, he has come face to face with all sorts of strong opponents from not only his past but from his newer adventures as well. He's had some interesting rivals this time around, however, with Ash deciding to set his eyes on the Galar Champion Leon and the Stow-On-Side Gym Leader, Bea. Bea has been Ash's toughest opponent in the Coronation Series thus far.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Could Feature New Shiny Hunting Method

It seems like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl may be mixing up the formula quite a bit when it comes to the process of catching shiny Pokemon. Although The Pokemon Company hasn't yet confirmed that it will be making any alterations when it comes to shinies in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, one leaker has teased that big changes could be in store when the pair of games launch in a little under a month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Reveals First Look at Caitlyn Visual Update

League of Legends developer Riot Games has today given fans a first look at the upcoming visual update that is soon going to arrive for the champion Caitlyn. Rather than outright reworking Caitlyn from top to bottom, Riot is soon planning to implement a slightly new look and animation set in the game for the character that first released over a decade ago. And while we still don't know when this new version of Cait will begin to roll out, we should start to learn more in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Fixes One of the Show's Most Controversial Issues

The Witcher Season 2 fixes one of the show's most controversial issues. When The Witcher debuted on Netflix back in December, it was a huge hit. While it didn't completely sweep critics off their feet, it quickly became one of the platform's biggest shows. That said, if there was one thing everyone could agree on -- those familiar with the series and those new to it -- it's that the Nilfgaardian armor was awful. From the moment it was initially revealed months before release, everyone hated the Nilfgaardian armor, which was not only poorly realized, but especially poorly realized for a powerful, rich empire like Nilfgaard. It was bad, and everyone agreed it was bad, including those in charge of the show, which is why it's been changed.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Flashback Explores Bang's Surprising Past

One-Punch Man explored Bang's surprising past with a flashback in the newest chapter! With the war between the Hero and Monster Associations reaching its climax in the latest chapters of the series, fans have been especially curious to see how the fight between Bang and his former pupil Garou shakes out. With Garou evolving into a monstrous new form following his final stint with the monsters, Bang has stepped to the plate in an attempt to take down his former student once and for all (even when facing off against this powerful new form).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Boruto Sets Up Code's First Big Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set the stage for Code's first big battle in the series with the newest chapter! Code had been one of the most mysterious members of Kara as it was unclear what exactly he was after, and soon it made sense as to why as it was soon revealed that he was the final member of the Inners remaining after Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat. But now that he's been given a new purpose in life following the Otsutsuki's death, he's begun making his move with the newest chapters of the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals First Jump Festa 2022 Panel Details

Dragon Ball Super has revealed its first details for its upcoming panel during Jump Festa 2022! Fans of the franchise have had quite a lot to look forward to in this upcoming year with not only new chapters of the manga continuing through the Granolah the Survivor arc with monthly releases, but a new movie currently being planned for a release in Japan next year. With so much to look forward to, fans of the series are wondering just what the franchise could have planned for its next major showing along with Shueisha's other series during the annual Jump Festa convention.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans are Loving World Heroes' Mission

My Hero Academia fans are loving the newest movie, World Heroes' Mission! The franchise has finally launched its third feature film effort in North America following its initial debut in Japan earlier this Summer, and has already made a stamp at the box office despite its limited screenings in 1,500 screens across the United States and Canada. With the anime also recently wrapping up its fifth anime season, fans had been looking forward to checking out this newest entry in the franchise to see what fans in Japan had been able to keep up with this Summer.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Brings Killer's Newest Fight to a Bloody End

One Piece has brought Killer's fight against Hawkins to a bloody end with its newest chapter! As the War on Onigashima reaches its climax, we have not only seen the final fights of the Wano Country arc kick off, but some of the other fights are reaching their end as new opponents clash with one another. While Luffy has been trying to get back to Kaido and is now in the midst of yet another rematch, the other Emperor, Big Mom, has been occupied with a tag team from Law and Kid. But Kid has been going through some unexpected trouble.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Rickrolls Players

The recently released video game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal is, of course, absolutely steeped in music. Specifically, '80s music. While Star-Lord's taste in music typically skews more towards metal and rock, the game does actually include "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley as a particularly effective troll: Rickrolling players for picking a bad choice.
VIDEO GAMES
Essence

What's New And Black On Netflix In November

Time travel, bare knuckle brawls, and colorism confrontations are showing up on the service this season. This month on Netflix superstars are taking a dive, heartthrobs are embracing their villainy, and sisterhood is being put to the test. Major talents are also branching out from behind the camera as one...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Explains The Heeters' Devious Long Game

Dragon Ball Super explained the devious long game plan the Heeters have had in place with the newest chapter of the manga series! As the Granolah the Survivor arc continues, fans are beginning to learn that the real threat of the arc isn't the foe the arc is named after, but instead a foe that has been operating in the shadows. Previous chapters of the series have seen the Heeters orchestrating the clash between Granolah and the Saiyans as a way to keep them all occupied while they hunted for the Dragon Balls, but this is apparently part of an even grander scheme.
COMICS

