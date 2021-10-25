Rain Prompts Warning Against Swimming in Potentially Hazardous Ocean Water

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - With the rain likely to send bacteria-laden runoff to the coast, Los Angeles County health officials issued the standard warning today against swimming in the ocean for the next few days.

A beach water use advisory will be in effect until at least 1 p.m. Thursday.

Health officials cautioned that storm runoff can carry bacteria, chemicals, trash and other health hazards into the ocean, potentially causing sickness in people who swim in contaminated water.

The hazard is particularly high around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers, health officials said.

