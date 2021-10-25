Mississippi State coach Mike Leach breaks down good and bad Halloween treats

STARKVILLE — Mike Leach is still haunted by one Halloween memory growing up.

There was a dentist in his neighborhood, and instead of giving any candy when a young Leach would show up at his door, there’d be a less enticing treat — or trick, perhaps — waiting for the future Mississippi State football coach.

“We used to have a dentist growing up who’d give everybody a toothbrush with his card on it,” Leach said Monday. “Yeah, he’d have a toothbrush and tell you where to find him.”

After Leach’s take on Halloween candy following Saturday’s 45-6 victory against Vanderbilt went viral, the coach expounded further on the subject during his Monday press conference, deliberating what he’d give his favorite — and least favorite — members of the media while also vowing never to wade into candy corn territory again.

For the reporters he favors, Leach said they’d get “definitely something big, a candy bar.”

“You can’t be as reckless as hold the bowl out like some used to when I would trick-or-treat, like hold the bowl out and take what you want,” Leach said. “And then of course you’d grab handfuls as fast as you can until they shoo you off the porch. You’ve gotta regulate it, but it’ll be something good.”

And for those he’s not so fond of?

“The ones I like a lot less you try to borrow the neighbor’s dog or something and try to make sure he’s out patrolling the yard when they might find their way up there,” Leach explained.

He could also give them candy corn.

“ I completely hate candy corn ,” Leach told the SEC Network on Saturday — although he said Monday he was “kind of surprised that video was so exciting to a number of people.”

Leach said he isn’t willing to give candy corn a second chance.

“That’s been carefully researched since I was a child, starting at approximately, I’m gonna say 3,” Leach said. “Although it did have some brighter points in my life, in particular when I was young. You know, the type of thing where it gets all over your hands and your face. Before long, though, I realized that was a grave error and there were far better paths ahead than candy corn.

“So, no, I have no interest,” Leach continued. “It was one of those items where, you know, there’s a reason they serve it basically once a year, because it’s not very good to begin with.”

Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC) will face No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) on Saturday (6 p.m., SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. In Wildcats coach Mark Stoops’ press conference Monday, he was asked a question regarding his favorite Halloween candy.

He isn’t as choosy as Leach.

“I knew that question was coming,” Stoops said with a laugh. “You want me to do my best Mike Leach impression? There’s one and only Mike and I don’t try to go there, so I just stay away. You can tell by me, I eat any candy.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach breaks down good and bad Halloween treats