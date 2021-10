The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, just the latest in the Republican governor’s ongoing war with the White House over Covid-19 precautions. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been threatening to take Biden to court over the mandate for weeks, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the suit in a Thursday press conference. The suit seeks a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from going into effect on Dec. 8 as scheduled. “It’s important for us to take a stand,” DeSantis said. “Tossing people aside is just not something we can tolerate...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO