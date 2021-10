John Knotts | President and Owner of Crosscutter Enterprises — Your Success Incubator. To respond to the complexities that appear in business growth, you must scale your business. The first step to scaling your business is to start with a focus on your strategy with an emphasis on strategic planning. When you grow your business, you are promoting revenue growth. However, when you do this, you add layers of complexity: more customers, different types of customers, more employees, more business silos, more products and more services.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO