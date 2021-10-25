Maryland Weather: Warm With A Chance Of Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to another mild morning with lows near 50. Light rain showers will taper off through the late morning and afternoon leaving the evening dry for Trick-Or-Treat! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts will pick up today around 20 mph and overnight it’ll be cooler with lows back near 40. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last! Most areas north and along the ridges are fading. Next...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO