Maryland Weather: Warm With A Chance Of Storms

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Halloween, with seasonable temps and sunshine. By 6pm, kids will experience clear skies and temps in the upper 40s.
Sunday night brings areas of frost in the early AM hours. Low in the mid 30s.
Monday is November 1 and it’ll feel like it. Mostly sunny and upper 40s. We’ll stay on the cool side, but dry, all week.
October 31
Norm- 56/40
Sat- 59
Today- 56
Sunrise- 7:23am
Sunset- 5:46pm
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny, 56.
Tonight- areas of frost toward morning, 34.
Monday- early AM frost, mostly sunny, high of 49.
A nice Halloween.
Not-so-spooky Halloween weather.
November arrives with cooler temps.
Comments / 0