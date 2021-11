Reviewing The X-Factors In The Rams Win Over The Lions. It was a frustrating game, to say the least but the Los Angeles Rams came away with a win over the Detroit Lions. It was another one of those games where certain players, units, etc. played down to their opponent. A couple of key plays made this game and it honestly could’ve gone either way for the Rams at just about any point. Dan Campbell and the Lions were clearly desperate for a win. Ultimately the Rams were simply just too talented. Let’s review the x-factors from this game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO