Full guide to choosing a team to outsource your IT tasks

For cost-cutting reasons, many businesses prefer to hire remote employees rather than in-house ones. The outsourcing model, however, must be handled with care in order to ensure quality work. We created a guide to assist you in determining which of your business tasks should be delegated and ensuring that the results are optimal.

What is IT outsourcing?

Software outsourcing refers to hiring external technical specialists to deal with a specific project or to fill certain expertise gaps. The good news about outsourcing is that you don’t have to go through a cumbersome process of hiring, because your partner will do it.

When you should outsource an IT project

You may need to consider outsourcing in a variety of situations, such as saving costs, increasing efficiency, filling gaps in technical knowledge, or scaling your business.

Our step-by-step guide will walk you through selecting a team to outsource your IT tasks.

Top 3 IT outsourcing models

Choosing the right outsourcing strategy can save costs and accelerate growth. Below are 3 most popular outsourcing models to consider for your business.

Dedicated Team

The dedicated team model involves collaborating with a hand-selected team of experts who handle a specific project. This model allows you to assign a project to an outsourced team while you control the decision-making on the project. During the collaboration, you and the external team agree on responsibilities, timelines, and deliverables.

Staff Augmentation

The staff augmentation model comes into play when you already have developers but lack the technical expertise to strengthen your project. By augmenting your team with qualified third-party technicians, you will increase the productivity of your existing team members and achieve results faster.

Project-Based Outsourcing

If you have simple projects, then project-based outsourcing is the most appropriate outsourcing model. All you need to do is instruct a team of outsourcers and assign them the project. The project will be developed without the involvement of your full-time employees, allowing your company to focus on its core projects.

What to pay attention to when choosing a team for outsourcing IT tasks

Because of the rising number of outsourcing companies to choose from, finding a vendor to outsource to can be difficult.

Here is a list of factors that can assist you at each stage of the vetting process and help you make better decisions.

Range of services

Keep in mind that the areas of the technological expertise of your in-house workers and outsourcing team members should be compatible. You may want a team that has experience with projects similar to yours. To make sure you find the right vendor, keep an eye on the range of services they provide and see if they meet your goals.

Security protocols

When selecting an outsourcing vendor, do not forget that they will have access to your company’s databases with private information. You need to make sure that this information is completely secure. Ensure that your suppliers use the latest security technology and that all of their activities are GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.

Portfolio and customers

It is important to ask questions about the contractor’s team’s previous projects to make sure you are on the same page. Knowing how long a team has been in business and learning from its clients will tell you a lot. Thus, you will be able to draw conclusions about the quality of this team and find out whether its clients were able to achieve their goals with the help of the outsourced team.

Level of expertise of technicians

The expertise of the outsourcing team is the foundation of your future project. You need to make sure that the team has relevant experience in the same industry as your business and understands the specifics of the market sector. Otherwise, the outsourcing team will not be able to help you with decision-making and software development.

Communication

Clear communication is the key to successful projects. It is important to look for a team that not only wants to get things done, but is willing to partner with you and help your business thrive. If the team is willing to go the extra mile by approaching you with ideas to improve quality, and reduce costs, then that team is worth working with.

8 steps to outsource software development

Getting involved in software development outsourcing can be challenging for those who have never worked with an outsourcing IT company. We’ve outlined eight steps to help you select the best vendor.

Define your needs and goals

Having a set of clear needs and goals, you will develop a step-by-step plan, which, in turn, will allow the outsourcing team to choose the appropriate technologies to implement the set tasks. A well-defined plan will also allow the team to avoid possible challenges during project implementation.

Choose an outsourcing destination

Choosing the right outsourcing destination requires extensive research and as much information as possible about quality standards, service costs, legislation, and the overall IT ecosystem. Whether you choose nearshore or offshore outsourcing, you need to do detailed research on the local IT infrastructure, the economic situation in the country and the qualifications of the specialists. This will allow you to make a serious decision and avoid unpleasant hassles in the future.

Find out what local companies have to offer

Make a list of five to six agencies that at first glance meet your needs. Then go through their portfolios, previous projects, and client feedback to deepen your research on each of the candidates you selected. When considering cooperation with Ukrainian outsourcing teams, take into account the high level of education of local developers, fluent English and the time zone difference, which can be adjusted.

Choose your future IT partner and get acquainted with their approach

Choose a software development service provider that not only has sufficient technical knowledge and experience, but is also committed to finding the best solutions for your business.

Decide on the cooperation model

The collaborative model you choose is determined by your particular situation. However, some unreliable vendors may incline you to choose a preferred model because it is more profitable for them, or because they can offer only a small range of outsourcing models to choose from. Do your own research on the specifics of each model before approaching contractors.

Check the qualification level of tech talents you hire

Before trusting an outsourcing company to work on a project, start with a test assignment. If you are interested in a particular technician, you can ask one of your in-house technicians to interview him or her.

Introduce new specialists to your team or project

Well-established communication should remain a top priority for all team members. Your in-house developers should bring your outsourced team members up to speed and familiarize them with the rules, routines, and atmosphere within the team.

Get to work

Now that all of the steps are followed, you are free to start developing the project. At this stage, good management skills are necessary.

Final Thoughts

A qualified outsourcing partner acts as a long-term employee, focusing on understanding the specifics of your business and the tasks at hand. You can enrich your project with competent staff, a high-quality software product and a great development strategy by turning to the right vendor. Although it’s not easy to find a reliable outsourcing team, you can do it with the help of our guide.

Alexey Kutsenko is CMO at DDI Development, which provides custom web & development services to clients worldwide. Alexey has vast experience in building marketing strategies for various clients, defining the client’s needs, and leading digital marketing strategies in the company.