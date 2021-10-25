CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Full guide to choosing a team to outsource your IT tasks

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

For cost-cutting reasons, many businesses prefer to hire remote employees rather than in-house ones. The outsourcing model, however, must be handled with care in order to ensure quality work. We created a guide to assist you in determining which of your business tasks should be delegated and ensuring that the results are optimal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eZlG_0ccR72lr00

What is IT outsourcing?

Software outsourcing refers to hiring external technical specialists to deal with a specific project or to fill certain expertise gaps. The good news about outsourcing is that you don’t have to go through a cumbersome process of hiring, because your partner will do it.

When you should outsource an IT project

You may need to consider outsourcing in a variety of situations, such as saving costs, increasing efficiency, filling gaps in technical knowledge, or scaling your business.

Our step-by-step guide will walk you through selecting a team to outsource your IT tasks.

Top 3 IT outsourcing models

Choosing the right outsourcing strategy can save costs and accelerate growth. Below are 3 most popular outsourcing models to consider for your business.

  • Dedicated Team

The dedicated team model involves collaborating with a hand-selected team of experts who handle a specific project. This model allows you to assign a project to an outsourced team while you control the decision-making on the project. During the collaboration, you and the external team agree on responsibilities, timelines, and deliverables.

  • Staff Augmentation

The staff augmentation model comes into play when you already have developers but lack the technical expertise to strengthen your project. By augmenting your team with qualified third-party technicians, you will increase the productivity of your existing team members and achieve results faster.

  • Project-Based Outsourcing

If you have simple projects, then project-based outsourcing is the most appropriate outsourcing model. All you need to do is instruct a team of outsourcers and assign them the project. The project will be developed without the involvement of your full-time employees, allowing your company to focus on its core projects.

What to pay attention to when choosing a team for outsourcing IT tasks

Because of the rising number of outsourcing companies to choose from, finding a vendor to outsource to can be difficult.

Here is a list of factors that can assist you at each stage of the vetting process and help you make better decisions.

  • Range of services

Keep in mind that the areas of the technological expertise of your in-house workers and outsourcing team members should be compatible. You may want a team that has experience with projects similar to yours. To make sure you find the right vendor, keep an eye on the range of services they provide and see if they meet your goals.

  • Security protocols

When selecting an outsourcing vendor, do not forget that they will have access to your company’s databases with private information. You need to make sure that this information is completely secure. Ensure that your suppliers use the latest security technology and that all of their activities are GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.

  • Portfolio and customers

It is important to ask questions about the contractor’s team’s previous projects to make sure you are on the same page. Knowing how long a team has been in business and learning from its clients will tell you a lot. Thus, you will be able to draw conclusions about the quality of this team and find out whether its clients were able to achieve their goals with the help of the outsourced team.

  • Level of expertise of technicians

The expertise of the outsourcing team is the foundation of your future project. You need to make sure that the team has relevant experience in the same industry as your business and understands the specifics of the market sector. Otherwise, the outsourcing team will not be able to help you with decision-making and software development.

  • Communication

Clear communication is the key to successful projects. It is important to look for a team that not only wants to get things done, but is willing to partner with you and help your business thrive. If the team is willing to go the extra mile by approaching you with ideas to improve quality, and reduce costs, then that team is worth working with.

8 steps to outsource software development

Getting involved in software development outsourcing can be challenging for those who have never worked with an outsourcing IT company. We’ve outlined eight steps to help you select the best vendor.

Define your needs and goals

Having a set of clear needs and goals, you will develop a step-by-step plan, which, in turn, will allow the outsourcing team to choose the appropriate technologies to implement the set tasks. A well-defined plan will also allow the team to avoid possible challenges during project implementation.

Choose an outsourcing destination

Choosing the right outsourcing destination requires extensive research and as much information as possible about quality standards, service costs, legislation, and the overall IT ecosystem. Whether you choose nearshore or offshore outsourcing, you need to do detailed research on the local IT infrastructure, the economic situation in the country and the qualifications of the specialists. This will allow you to make a serious decision and avoid unpleasant hassles in the future.

Find out what local companies have to offer

Make a list of five to six agencies that at first glance meet your needs. Then go through their portfolios, previous projects, and client feedback to deepen your research on each of the candidates you selected. When considering cooperation with Ukrainian outsourcing teams, take into account the high level of education of local developers, fluent English and the time zone difference, which can be adjusted.

Choose your future IT partner and get acquainted with their approach

Choose a software development service provider that not only has sufficient technical knowledge and experience, but is also committed to finding the best solutions for your business.

Decide on the cooperation model

The collaborative model you choose is determined by your particular situation. However, some unreliable vendors may incline you to choose a preferred model because it is more profitable for them, or because they can offer only a small range of outsourcing models to choose from. Do your own research on the specifics of each model before approaching contractors.

Check the qualification level of tech talents you hire

Before trusting an outsourcing company to work on a project, start with a test assignment. If you are interested in a particular technician, you can ask one of your in-house technicians to interview him or her.

Introduce new specialists to your team or project

Well-established communication should remain a top priority for all team members. Your in-house developers should bring your outsourced team members up to speed and familiarize them with the rules, routines, and atmosphere within the team.

Get to work

Now that all of the steps are followed, you are free to start developing the project. At this stage, good management skills are necessary.

Final Thoughts

A qualified outsourcing partner acts as a long-term employee, focusing on understanding the specifics of your business and the tasks at hand. You can enrich your project with competent staff, a high-quality software product and a great development strategy by turning to the right vendor. Although it’s not easy to find a reliable outsourcing team, you can do it with the help of our guide.

Alexey Kutsenko is CMO at DDI Development, which provides custom web & development services to clients worldwide. Alexey has vast experience in building marketing strategies for various clients, defining the client’s needs, and leading digital marketing strategies in the company.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

ClickUp CEO on $400M Fundraise for the All-in-One Productivity Platform

Project management platform ClickUp raised $400 million in Series C funding this week, and founder and CEO Zeb Evans joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about taking the added funds to help make the workplace more efficient by being a one-stop-shop for office needs. He also discussed a growing demand for his company's services during the pandemic as companies seek solutions to keep their employees on the same page.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

How to Choose the Right Structure for Your Data Team

Best practices for building a data team at a hypergrowth startup, from hiring your first data engineer to IPO. About mortality, Shakespeare’s Hamlet once said: “To be or not to be, that is the question.”. About her data team, a wise Head of Data at a startup once said: “To...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
prdaily.com

Communicators, it’s time to choose your path

Communicators, you are at the proverbial fork in the road. The last few years have demonstrated to the C-suite that your role as a communicator is essential to your organization’s ability to inform stakeholders, help employees and enhance reputation. You are not just part of the transformation of the workplace, you are working up the blueprints and ensuring the foundation is sound.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Choosing The Right Company To Further Your Tech Career

Darren Person is the Chief Information Officer at NPD Group. He leads the company’s operations and technology divisions. Millions of people are packing up their things and relocating all over the country as a result of the rise in remote work, according to news reports. Experts say the pandemic, remote work and a general dissatisfaction with traditional employment structures triggered the migration — something that’s being dubbed the Great Resignation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#It Infrastructure#Data Protection
mckinneyonline.com

The Pros & Cons of Outsourcing Your Small Business’s Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping is an essential part of maintaining and growing a business. Detailed records of fi-nancial transactions dating back to the first penny spent will allow you to have an accurate benchmark of your company’s revenue and make strategic decisions regarding future income. While you could handle this responsibility, outsourcing this job to a trained accountant often makes more sense.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Cédric Picaud of CRYOPDP: “You need to guide your organization, defining a very clear mission and vision for your team, and make it live in the day-to-day”

There are two specific aspects that are a bit different from the responsibilities of others. The first one is the “leadership” aspect of the CEO role. You need to guide your organization, defining a very clear mission and vision for your team, and make it live in the day-to-day. The second aspect is what I would call the “service mindset.” As a CEO, you are at the service of your employees, shareholders, customers and many others. You need to support and contribute to creating value every single day at your organization.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is one investor who appears to have faith in the newly formed company backing former President Donald Trump's social media venture. A congressional disclosure form shows the Georgia lawmaker last week bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The disclosure was first noted by Congresstrading.com, which tracks stock purchases made by members of the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
FingerLakes1.com

Tesla to consider accepting cryptocurrency as payment again

Tesla may start accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment again. Tesla currently has a $1.5 billion dollar holding in Bitcoin and is considering accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment again. Tesla previously suspended their acceptance of Bitcoin in May over concerns for the environment. Musk had stated that...
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Bitcoin Up Review: Is it safe app or scam trading software?

Bitcoin Up is the most popular cryptocurrency trading program in the world. It is a trading platform intended to offer 100 percent automation trading. The members-only require to spend 20 minutes each day to establish their trade settings, which is significantly time-saving. Following that, the program will perform transactions and generate profits for traders continuously.
SOFTWARE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy